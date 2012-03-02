Financial Times
UK'S OSBORNE TO DEFY CALLS TO REMOVE TAX RATE
British finance minister George Osborne is to defy calls for
the removal of the 50 pence upper rate on income tax and will
instead instigate a clampdown on wealthy homeowners in an
attempt to demonstrate that the rich cannot avoid Britain's
austerity programme.
FSA WIDENS HIGH-PROFILE INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION
One of the UK financial regulator's most high-profile
investigations into insider trading is expanding, with the
Financial Services Authority (FSA) asking several institutions,
including brokerages, for information on trading and other data.
EURO ZONE DELAYS ATHENS RESCUE FUNDS
Euro zone members have delayed approval of more than half of
the 130 billion euros ($173.31 billion) bailout for Greece after
deeming that Athens has yet to meet all the terms set as the
price of a second rescue.
STAFF AT JOHN LEWIS BRACED FOR BONUS CUT
The John Lewis Partnership is next week expected
to announce the first cut in its staff bonus for three years as
high street turmoil takes its toll on the employee-owned
retailer.
GOOGLE ROLLS OUT PRIVACY RULES
Google angered European regulators on Thursday by
rolling out a new privacy policy despite repeated requests to
delay the project and warnings that it might not be lawful.
UK JUDGE ORDERS FUGITIVE OLIGARCH TO TURN HIMSELF IN
A Kazakh oligarch accused of siphoning off $5 billion from
Kazakhstan bank BTA has until March 9 to turn himself
in and disclose his assets or be prevented from defending fraud
claims, the High Court in London has ordered.
MOODY'S CUTS PEUGEOT'S RATING TO 'JUNK'
Peugeot Citroen's debt rating has been downgraded
to "junk" status by Moody's Investor Service, a day after it
unveiled a global manufacturing and purchasing alliance with
General Motors.