POTENTIAL BUYERS EYE GAME GROUP
Potential predators are eyeing the assets of Game Group
, as the struggling video games retailer fights for
survival.
CHINA HINTS AT HALT TO RENMINBI RISE
Chinese central bank officials have suggested the renminbi
is no longer significantly undervalued after six years of
gradual appreciation, citing the country's large trade deficit
in February.
CME GROUP CEO TO RETIRE AT END OF 2012
Craig Donohue is to step down as chief executive of CME
Group as the U.S.'s biggest futures exchange attempts to
restore confidence in its markets in the wake of the collapse of
MF Global.
HSBC TO SCALE BACK ASIAN OPERATIONS
HSBC is set to scale back its Asian operations as
it considers the sale or closure of seven Asian retail
businesses from Pakistan to New Zealand, where it has decided to
no longer focus investment.
FERGUSON STEPS DOWN AS HEAD OF SVG CAPITAL
Nicholas Ferguson, one of the most prominent figures in
Europe's private equity industry, will step down at the end of
this year as chairman of SVG Capital, after nearly 30
years at the listed fund.
SPAIN PRESSED TO CUT MORE FROM ITS BUDGET
Euro zone finance ministers called on Spain to make new cuts
in its 2012 budget to reduce its deficit by another 0.5 percent
of economic output, a stinging rebuke to the new government of
premier Mariano Rajoy, which publicly flaunted Brussels-imposed
deficit targets less than two weeks ago.
WOMEN ON BOARD TO PASS 25 PERCENT TARGET BY 2015
Women are joining FTSE 100 boards at such a fast rate that
they are likely to exceed the target of 25 percent female
directors by 2015, an official report will predict on Tuesday.
COST FEARS CAUSE MOD TO RETHINK FIGHTER JETS
British ministers are considering another U-turn in the
long-running debate over which model of the F35 Joint Strike
Fighter the UK should buy, threatening further disruption to a
project which has been dogged by indecision and cost escalation.
WHISTLE BLOWERS DRAWN BY REGULATOR PAYOUTS
Company informants tempted by the prospect of multimillion
dollar payouts are rushing to U.S. regulators with audio
recordings and internal documents to take advantage of a new
programme that can make whistleblowing on wrongdoing lucrative ,
lawyers and regulators say.
ORIEL SECURITIES LAYS OFF 10 PERCENT OF WORKFORCE
Oriel Securities, one of the few stockbrokers
confident enough to expand aggressively in the past year, has
laid off more than a tenth of its staff, in the latest sign of
the tough conditions for London's independent brokers.