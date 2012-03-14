Financial Times
CARLYLE USED NEW MONEY TO PAY DIVIDEND
Carlyle, the private equity group preparing to go public on
Nasdaq, raised money from a shareholder late in 2010 only to
then pay most of the proceeds out to its shareholders in the
form of a dividend, according to regulatory filings.
CITIGROUP FAILS FED STRESS TESTS
Citigroup and three other U.S. banks have failed
Federal Reserve "stress tests" to assess whether they were
healthy enough to return more capital to shareholders, the
central bank said.
MURDOCH SENDS LETTER EXPRESSING HACKING REGRET
James Murdoch has written a lengthy letter to a
parliamentary committee expressing deep regret for the phone
hacking scandal but reiterating his innocence ahead of a crucial
report that could determine whether he stays chairman of BSkyB
.
UK'S OSBORNE LOOKS AT 100-YEAR BOND
The UK chancellor is aiming to launch an "Osborne bond" - a
100-year debt issue or even a perpetual gilt that never matures
- to take advantage of the country's historically low interest
rates.
BRUSSELS PROBES POSSIBLE TELECOMS COLLUSION
Europe's biggest telecoms companies are facing the threat of
a European Commission probe focusing on whether meetings between
their top executives led to possible collusion.
ENCYCLOPEDIA BRITANNICA TO CEASE PRINT EDITION
The Encyclopedia Britannica will stop publishing its
32-volume print edition after 244 years and instead focus on its
digital efforts, a watershed moment that highlights the changing
fortunes of content producers in the internet era.
GOLDMAN SACHS EYES BID FOR VEOLIA WATER
Goldman Sachs is working on a potential bid for
Veolia's UK water business, which supplies water to
London and south-east England, in a deal estimated at about 1.2
billion pounds ($1.89 billion).
PFIZER ENDS TIE-UP WITH INDIA'S BIOCON
Pfizer has abandoned its insulin partnership with
Biocon of India, in the latest blow to deals between
multinational drug groups and companies from developing markets.
TESCO CONSIDERS RAISING RETIREMENT AGE
Supermarket chain Tesco is opening a consultation
to raise the pensionable age for members of its retirement
scheme to 67 from 65 and taking steps to slow the rate at which
pension payments rise.