Financial Times

PAY-TV PROBE TO INCLUDE NETFLIX

UK regulators examining British Sky Broadcasting's position in the pay-TV movies market have expanded the scope of their investigation to include online providers such as Netflix and Lovefilm.

MF GLOBAL CLIENT'S DETAILS PUBLISHED

Private clients of MF Global reacted angrily on Wednesday to what several said was a severe breach of privacy, after KPMG, administrator to the UK arm of the failed futures broker, published their identities, home addresses and the sums owed to them.

CODELCO STEPS UP ANGLO LEGAL CONFLICT

Codelco is preparing new legal action in its dispute with Anglo American that could inhibit the London-listed miner's ability to pay dividends.

MUFG WEIGHS UP EUROPEAN BANK ASSETS

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has weighed up close to 100 billion euros ($130.26 billion) of European bank asset portfolios that shrinking rivals are seeking to offload, according to the man in charge of the Japanese group's global expansion.

UKFI LOOKS AT EARLY SALE OF RBS STAKE

Privatisation of Royal Bank of Scotland could start sooner than expected after the organisation charged with managing the government's bank stakes said shares could initially be sold at a loss.

JOHNSON AND JOHNSON CEO TO LEAVE WITH $140 MILLION

Johnson & Johnson has said that William Weldon, the healthcare company's outgoing chief executive, will receive retirement pay worth more than $140 million after he steps down next month.

UK COALITION NOT SEEN AS BUSINESS FRIENDLY

One in three of the UK's biggest companies think that the coalition government is not business friendly, according to the first FT/ICSA Business Bellwether survey.

NEW POWERS FOR UK PRICE-FIXING PROBE

A new super-regulator will be given enhanced powers to prosecute people for price-fixing as part of the overhaul of British competition law.

UK'S CABLE UNDER FIRE OVER PAY PROPOSALS

Business secretary Vince Cable has come under fire from the CBI employers' group and corporate chiefs after outlining proposals to give shareholders in quoted companies an annual binding vote on future executive pay policy.