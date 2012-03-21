Financial Times
EU DEFIES CARBON TRADE WAR THREATS
The threat of a trade war will not make the European Union
back down on climate legislation, Connie Hedegaard, the bloc's
climate chief, said on Tuesday following pressure from foreign
governments who want the EU to drop plans to charge airlines for
carbon emissions.
BID TO UNLOCK COMMODITIES LIQUIDITY CRUNCH
European banks are preparing a new type of securitised
vehicle bundling together loans to commodity trading houses to
try to resolve the credit crunch in the commodities industry.
OSBORNE PLANS A BUDGET TAX GRAB ON LONDON'S TOP HOMES
Britain finance minister George Osborne will on Wednesday
stage a tax grab on London's booming top-end property market, in
a Budget which will offer significant cuts in the taxes paid by
business and low and middle income families.
CRUDE DROPS AFTER SAUDI INTERVENTION
Oil prices fell more than $2 a barrel on the back of
attempts by Saudi Arabia to cool energy markets, amid growing
worries about the damage rising costs could have on the global
economic recovery.
BATTLE LOOMS OVER MOBILE SIM CARDS
A battle has broken out between Apple and its rival
smartphone makers over the standard industry template for
miniature SIM cards for the next generation of slimmer handsets.
APAX RAISES BILLIONS OF EUROS IN 10 MONTHS
Apax Partners has raised 4.3 billion euros ($5.68
billion) from investors within 10 months in the largest first
close of a private equity fund since the height of the financial
crisis more than three years ago. But the final size is expected
to be a fifth smaller than the last fund raised by Apax.
CANACCORD AND COLLINS STEWART TO AXE 100 JOBS
Nearly 100 staff will be made redundant on Thursday when
Canaccord Financial completes its acquisition of Collins
Stewart Hawkpoint, as London's stockbroking industry
continues to shed capacity.