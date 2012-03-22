Financial Times
ALASKA CHAMPIONS $40 BILLION PIPELINE PLAN
BP, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips are
in discussions about a $40 billion project to export liquefied
natural gas to Asia from Alaska, potentially opening up large
but stranded reserves that currently have no route to market.
MORGAN STANLEY ASKED FOR ITALIAN PAYOUT
Morgan Stanley asked Italy to cancel billions of
dollars worth of outstanding derivatives contracts, generating a
2.57 billion euros ($751.83 million) payout from the Italian
Treasury to the investment bank.
ECB EYES EXIT FOR CRISIS FUND
The European Central Bank is falling behind on a 40 billion
euros asset purchase programme launched at the height of the
euro zone crisis, in a sign it could be dropped as a first step
towards unwinding huge emergency support for the region's
financial system.
CHALLENGE EXPECTED TO O'REILLY GRIP ON IRISH MEDIA GROUP
The O'Reilly family grip on the management of Independent
News & Media is coming under fresh pressure with two
large shareholders seeking to oust the chief executive of the
Irish media group at its June annual meeting.
HARTFORD MULLS DISPOSALS AFTER PAULSON CAMPAIGN
Hartford Financial Services is considering the sale
of its life insurance business in response to pressure from
billionaire investor John Paulson who has also urged the group
to split off its prized property and casualty unit from the rest
of its operations.
UK GOVERNMENT PLANS AIR TRAFFIC SALE
The British government is set to announce next week that it
will auction part of its stake in the UK's air traffic
controller - a sale that would raise about 250 million pounds
for the Treasury and underscore British Prime Minister David
Cameron's commitment to opening up more infrastructure to
private investment.
SONY SHAKES UP LEADERSHIP STRUCTURE
Sony is shaking up the leadership structure of its
U.S. entertainment businesses in preparation for Sir Howard
Stringer's handover as chairman and chief executive to Kazuo
Hirai. The reshuffle will hand more power to Michael Lynton,
chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, and
to Nicole Seligman, the Japanese group's general counsel.
COMEBACK OF THE 'DASH FOR TRASH'
The "dash for trash" that emerged at the nadir of the
financial crisis in 2009 has made a comeback this year as
investors have piled into the riskiest corporate bonds they can
find.
LLOYDS TO SELL BUYOUT LOANS TO BAIN UNIT
Lloyds Banking Group has stepped up efforts to
shrink its balance sheet by agreeing to sell a 500 million pound
portfolio of mostly UK leveraged loans for private equity
buyouts to the debt investment arm of Bain Capital, according to
people familiar with the matter.