EU URGED TO ALMOST DOUBLE FIREWALL

The European Commission has recommended increasing the size of the euro zone's rescue system from 500 billion euros to 940 billion euros ($1.24 trillion) by combining the existing, temporary bailout fund with a facility that is due to start this summer, according to an "options note" obtained by the Financial Times.

INDIA'S PM UNDER FIRE OVER NEW SCANDAL

India's coalition government was rocked by a fresh corruption scandal on Thursday after it was accused of forgoing $210 billion in potential revenues by selling coal assets too cheaply to some of the country's top industrialists.

REAL MADRID LENDS NAMES TO UAE THEME PARK

Football giant Real Madrid has lent its name to a $1-billion theme park being planned on an artificial island in the United Arab Emirates in the latest brand extension by a football club.

GOLDMAN EYES STAR ARCHITECTS FOR HQ

Goldman Sachs underlined the scale of its ambition for its new European headquarters in London by holding talks with three high-profile architect practices, including Foster and Partners, the practice behind some of London's most famous landmark buildings.

PRESSURE HEIGHTENS TO OUST MEDIA GROUP CHIEF

Gavin O'Reilly, the embattled chief executive of Independent News & Media, has described pressure from the publisher's largest shareholder to step down as "almost reminiscent" of former U.S. President George Bush's invasion of Iraq.

FEDEX DAMPENS TALK OF TNTE BID

FedEx, the package delivery company, on Thursday appeared to rule out a move to spoil a proposed tie-up between rivals UPS and TNT Express, insisting that its focus remains on profitable organic growth within Europe.

RATING AGENCIES MUST IMPROVE TRANSPARENCY

The three big credit rating agencies must improve their transparency, IT and internal controls and strengthen the committees that oversee decisions on individual securities, the first EU inspections of Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch have found.

IAG OFFERS MORE SLOTS IN BID FOR BMI

International Airlines Group has offered a limited number of extra concessions to try to secure regulatory approval for its acquisition of BMI British Midland, Lufthansa's lossmaking UK subsidiary.

SHELL FACES CLAIM OVER NIGER DELTA SPILLS

Lawyers representing 11,000 Nigerians will on Friday serve the details of a claim against Royal Dutch Shell at the High Court after negotiations about compensation for two oil spills in the Niger delta fell apart last week.

SCHAUBLE LEADS RACE TO HEAD EUROGROUP

Germany's Wolfgang Schauble has emerged as the frontrunner to take over the powerful Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, prompting criticism that Berlin controls too many European economic agencies and sparking a diplomatic land grab for other high-profile posts.