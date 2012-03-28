Financial Times

NEWS CORP FACING A FRESH PHONE HACKING STORM

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp was on Tuesday facing a fresh barrage of allegations over its business practices after an Australian newspaper released 14,000 emails concerning one of the group's security subsidiaries.

ABU DHABI EYE $15 BILLION INJECTION INTO RBS

Abu Dhabi has discussed a 10 billion pounds ($15.97 billion)investment into Royal Bank of Scotland, as part of a complex transaction that would help pave the way for the government's eventual exit.

SHUVALOV DEAL HIGHLIGHTS KREMLIN BUSINESS LINKS

The family of Igor Shuvalov, Russia's first deputy prime minister, bought nearly $18 million in Gazprom shares through an offshore company as the government prepared to liberalise share trading, a reform which greatly increased their market value, documents show.

PROBE LAUNCHED INTO INSURANCE SALES CLAIM

The Ministry of Justice has launched an investigation into claims management companies following a glut of invalid compensation claims filed on behalf of consumers allegedly mis-sold personal protection insurance (PPI).

BUMI GOVERNANCE PROBLEMS 'PUT TO BED'

The new chairman of Bumi has insisted that the London-listed miner is working through the corporate governance issues that have blighted the company's share price over the past five months and expects no more public rows.

OIL FUTURES SPARK DEBATE ON $100 LEVEL

Oil contracts for delivery in three to five years' time are trading at their biggest ever discount to spot prices, prompting a debate about whether the era of triple-digit oil prices will be a short-term phenomenon.

MF GLOBAL WON PRAISE FOR RISK HANDLING

The consultancy Promontory Financial found that MF Global had a "robust enterprise-wide risk management" programme in early 2011, five months before the U.S. broker-dealer's high exposure to European debt led to its bankruptcy.

CVC PREPARES TO REFINANCE FORMULA 1 LOAN

CVC Capital Partners is lining up a refinancing of its Formula One acquisition loan in a deal that will enable the private equity group to pay itself a dividend of about $1 billion from the operating profits of the motor racing series.