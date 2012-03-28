Financial Times
NEWS CORP FACING A FRESH PHONE HACKING STORM
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp was on Tuesday facing a
fresh barrage of allegations over its business practices after
an Australian newspaper released 14,000 emails concerning one of
the group's security subsidiaries.
ABU DHABI EYE $15 BILLION INJECTION INTO RBS
Abu Dhabi has discussed a 10 billion pounds ($15.97
billion)investment into Royal Bank of Scotland, as part
of a complex transaction that would help pave the way for the
government's eventual exit.
SHUVALOV DEAL HIGHLIGHTS KREMLIN BUSINESS LINKS
The family of Igor Shuvalov, Russia's first deputy prime
minister, bought nearly $18 million in Gazprom shares
through an offshore company as the government prepared to
liberalise share trading, a reform which greatly increased their
market value, documents show.
PROBE LAUNCHED INTO INSURANCE SALES CLAIM
The Ministry of Justice has launched an investigation into
claims management companies following a glut of invalid
compensation claims filed on behalf of consumers allegedly
mis-sold personal protection insurance (PPI).
BUMI GOVERNANCE PROBLEMS 'PUT TO BED'
The new chairman of Bumi has insisted that the
London-listed miner is working through the corporate governance
issues that have blighted the company's share price over the
past five months and expects no more public rows.
OIL FUTURES SPARK DEBATE ON $100 LEVEL
Oil contracts for delivery in three to five years' time are
trading at their biggest ever discount to spot prices,
prompting a debate about whether the era of triple-digit oil
prices will be a short-term phenomenon.
MF GLOBAL WON PRAISE FOR RISK HANDLING
The consultancy Promontory Financial found that MF Global
had a "robust enterprise-wide risk management"
programme in early 2011, five months before the U.S.
broker-dealer's high exposure to European debt led to its
bankruptcy.
CVC PREPARES TO REFINANCE FORMULA 1 LOAN
CVC Capital Partners is lining up a refinancing of its
Formula One acquisition loan in a deal that will enable the
private equity group to pay itself a dividend of about $1
billion from the operating profits of the motor racing series.