Financial Times
NOKIA STEPPING UP SIM BATTLE WITH APPLE
The battle between Nokia and Apple over
the design of future miniature Sim cards for mobile phones has
escalated, with the Finnish group threatening to withhold
essential technology for Apple's template, impeding the rival
proposal.
JP MORGAN ASSURED ABOUT MF GLOBAL FUNDS
Demands by JPMorgan Chase to replenish an over-drawn
account led MF Global, the failed U.S. broker-dealer,
to transfer cash from a customer account to one of its own,
according to a senior JPMorgan official.
LSE EXPLORES POST-TRADE SERVICE WITH BUCHAREST
The London Stock Exchange is exploring ways to help
the Bucharest Stock Exchange to build its own clearing
operations as Romania gears up for the privatisation of some of
its largest state-owned companies.
WORLD BANK SUCCESSION TO BE 'HYPOCRISY TEST'
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Nigerian finance minister seeking
to become the first non-American to lead the World Bank, has
warned rich nations that the selection process will test their
"level of hypocrisy".
UK'S OSBORNE FACES PARTY FIGHT OVER BUDGET CUTS
Plans by the chancellor to take 10 billion pounds ($15.85
billion)-a-year, or almost 1 pound in 20 pound, out of the
welfare budget are being openly resisted by the department for
work and pensions in the first sign of government infighting
over the coming spending round.
BALFOUR BEATTY WARNS OF 12,000 JOB LOSSES
Balfour Beatty, the UK's biggest construction
company, has warned 12,000 staff in the UK they could lose their
jobs as a result of the downturn in the building industry.
LLOYD'S IN BIGGEST LOSS POST 9/11 LOSS
Underwriters at Lloyd's of London are struggling to
push through widespread premium increases even after enduring
one of its costliest years for natural catastrophes, executives
have warned.
BERTELSMANN MOVES CLOSER TO STAKE SALE
Bertelsmann has taken a step towards selling a strategic
stake, or listing its shares on the stock market, moves that
would give it access to billions of euros in acquisition finance
without loosening the hold of the Mohn family.
RACE IS ON TO BECOME TESCO'S NEW IMAGE GURU
Investor relations heavyweight Rebecca Shelley is the
frontrunner to succeed Lucy Neville-Rolfe as Tesco's
corporate affairs director, as Britain's biggest retailer seeks
to heal its image problems.
MERLIN CONSIDERS LAUNCHING NEW IPO LISTING
Merlin Entertainment, the world's second-biggest theme park
operator by visitor numbers, is reconsidering a London listing
next year after pulling a planned initial public offering in
2010.