INVESTMENT BANKS SUFFERING AS M&A STALLS

Investment banks face the prospect of another disappointing year as companies put off dealmaking, depressing fees for the first quarter of 2012 to their lowest level for three years.

FSA THREATENS ACTION ON INVESTMENT BANKS

The Financial Services Authority is threatening regulatory action against several investment banks after it discovered shortfalls in their anti-bribery controls.

UK'S OSBORNE PLANS SPENDING TEST FOR LABOUR

British finance minister George Osborne will challenge Labour to match a detailed coalition programme of cuts stretching into the middle of the next parliament in an attempt to "finish the job" of eliminating the structural budget deficit by 2017.

LEVERAGED US IPO ATTRACT INTEREST

Investors in U.S. initial public offerings are showing greater appetite for companies with high levels of debt, which could lead to more private equity-owned companies being floated.

APPLE TO CORRECT CHINESE FACTORY VIOLATIONS

Apple and its major supplier Foxconn have agreed to make improvements in working conditions in Chinese factories after an audit by the independent Fair Labor Association uncovered multiple abuses.

BLACKBERRY SALES TUMBLE FOR RIM

Sales of BlackBerry smartphones fell dramatically in the latest quarter, with the resignation of Jim Balsillie, the company's former co-chief executive and major shareholder, from the board of Research In Motion underscoring the crisis at the device maker.

WORLD BANK JOB FAVOURITE 'LACKS EXPERTISE'

The U.S. candidate to head the World Bank, Jim Yong Kim, lacks the "appropriate development credentials" to do the job properly, one of his chief rivals for the position said in an interview with the Financial Times.

COMMODITY HEDGE FUNDS RETURNS FALTER

Commodity hedge funds are sitting on disappointing returns for the first quarter in spite of one of the biggest monthly rallies in crude oil in years and falling market volatility.

CO-OP WARNS OVER LLOYDS BRANCHES DEAL

The Co-operative Group gave the strongest signal yet that its talks to buy 630 branches from Lloyds Banking Group could unravel after it warned there were still significant regulatory hurdles to overcome.