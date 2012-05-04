Financial Times
UBS INVESTORS PROTEST AGAINST PAY PLAN
UBS shareholders fired a warning shot to Axel
Weber, the incoming chairman, as they voted heavily against
proposals by the board and top management on pay and corporate
governance.
BANKS LOOK TO FARM OUT SME LENDING
Several large European banks are weighing the idea of
outsourcing a portion of their core small business lending to a
new crop of loan funds, in a further sign of the growth of the
"shadow banking" industry in Europe.
FACEBOOK SEES VALUATION OF UP TO $95.9 BILLION
Facebook said it expected to hit a valuation of up to
$95.9 billion when it debuts on Wall Street later this month, as
the social networking company moved into the final stages of its
hotly anticipated initial public offering.
BANKS FACE TOUGHER TRADING CAPITAL RULES
Bank trading desks face a new threat to their profitability
after global regulators unveiled proposals on Thursday to force
them to hold more capital against the risk of heavy losses when
markets freeze.
DENIS O'BRIEN EXTENDS HOLDING IN INM
Denis O'Brien, Ireland's richest man, has bought a further 5
percent stake in Independent News & Media, pushing his
shareholding close to the level at which he would have to make
an outright bid for the company.
RBS REPAYS BILLIONS IN FUNDING TO SCHEME
Royal Bank of Scotland will on Friday announce that
it has repaid 75 billion pound ($121.52 billion) of funding that
was underwritten by a government credit scheme set up during the
2008 financial crisis.