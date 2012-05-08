Financial Times
WONGA TO OFFER LOANS TO SMALL BUSINESSES
Wonga, the online lender that charges annual interest rates
of 4,000 per cent on short-term loans, has launched a service
for cash-strapped small businesses that offers to make credit
available in as little as 15 minutes.
TERRA PLANS TO LAUNCH IN EUROPE
Terra Networks, the Latin American online media company that
emerged out of a high-profile dot com-era boom and bust story,
is planning to launch in several European countries, with help
from its Spanish parent company, Telefonica.
MAN GROUP REPLACES AHL'S HEAD OF RISK
Man Group, the world's second largest hedge fund
manager by assets under management, has appointed a new head of
risk to oversee its troubled flagship fund, AHL.
IRAN ACCEPTS RENMINBI FOR CRUDE OIL
Iran is accepting renminbi for some of the crude oil it
supplies to China, industry executives in Beijing and Kuwait and
Dubai-based bankers said, partly as a consequence of U.S.
sanctions aimed at limiting Tehran's nuclear programme.
REPSOL WARNS RIVALS OVER INVESTING IN YPF
Spain's Repsol, stripped of a 51 percent stake in
Argentine oil company, YPF, by the government in
Buenos Aires, has written to oil majors including Exxon,
Chevron and ConcoPhillips warning it would sue
if they try to invest in YPF or its assets.
UK GROUPS PRESS FOR REFORM OF FSCS
UK financial companies are putting regulators under growing
pressure to reform the Financial Services Compensation Scheme,
arguing that the current system unfairly penalises responsible
companies for malpractice at other groups.
JURY DELIVERS SPLIT ORACE-GOOGLE VERDICT
The high-stakes courtroom showdown between Oracle
and Google has been thrown into confusion after a jury
found against Google on the main copyright infringement charge
it faced, but also failed to reach a decision on a central
argument made in Google's defence.
SHIPS SLOW DOWN IN PIRATE WATERS TO SAVE FUEL
Violent confrontations between Somali pirates and merchant
ships' armed guards could become more common as some shipping
companies have reduced ship speeds through the highest-risk area
to save on fuel, maritime experts have warned.