Financial Times
IRAN HELPS SYRIA DEFY OIL EMBARGO
An oil tanker belonging to Iran's state-owned shipping line
has been switching flags and using multiple companies to
transport crude from Syria to Iran, illustrating how Tehran is
helping to sidestep international efforts to choke the finances
of Bashar al-Assad, Syrian president.
SPAIN MOVES TO CALM BANK FEARS
The Spanish government called for investor calm on Thursday
as shares in Bankia, the country's second-largest
bank, tumbled by nearly 30 percent and Moody's prepared a
sweeping downgrade of the country's lenders.
FACEBOOK PRICES SHARES AT $38 EACH
Facebook priced its shares at $38 each in an initial
public offering raising $16 billion that values the world's
largest social networking group at $104 billion, vaulting the
eight-year-old company into the ranks of top 25 public companies
in the U.S.
GRAFF TO HAVE $3 TO $4 BILLION VALUE AT IPO
Graff Diamonds, known for selling multimillion-pound jewels
to the super-rich, will be valued between $3 billion and $4
billion when it lists in Hong Kong, according to people familiar
with the process.
LME'S SUITORS' BID PASS 1 BILLION POUND
The three remaining contenders to acquire the London Metal
Exchange have all valued it at more than 1 billion pounds ($1.58
billion) and promised to preserve its open outcry trading pit,
setting the scene for a close-run contest as they attempt to
snatch control of the historic bourse.
JP MORGAN UNIT HAS BILLIONS OF RISKY BONDS
The unit at the centre of JP Morgan Chase's $2
billion trading loss has built up positions totalling more than
$100 billion in asset-backed securities and structured products
- the complex, risky bonds at the centre of the financial crisis
in 2008.