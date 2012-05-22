Financial Times
BOE BOWS TO PRESSURE FOR PROBES
The Bank of England bowed to outside pressure on Monday,
launching three independent reviews to learn lessons from the
financial and economic crisis, but it immediately ran into
criticism that their scope was too limited and technical.
SFO LAWYER WARNED AGAINST PURSUING TCHENGUIZS
The lead lawyer in the Serious Fraud Office's investigation
of the Tchenguiz brothers warned the agency two months before
the property tycoons' arrest that it should not pursue the case.
DIPLOMATS BACK EU 'PROJECT BONDS' PLAN
Diplomats have approved a pilot programme to issue commonly
backed bonds that will fund pan-European infrastructure
projects, the first element of a new "growth compact" that EU
leaders will begin to piece together at a summit meeting on
Wednesday.
FACEBOOK SHARES DROP BELOW ISSUE PRICE
Facebook shares fell below the price at which they
floated, inflaming a debate about who was to blame for the
stock's failure to "pop" after the social network's keenly
watched initial public offering.
WATERSTONES STRIKES DEAL WITH AMAZON
Waterstones' managing director, James Daunt, has set aside
his earlier criticisms of Amazon.com as "a devil" to
strike a deal to sell its Kindle e-reader in the book seller's
stores.
MAN GROUP TO ACQUIRE RIVAL FRM
Man Group,the world's second-largest hedge fund
manager by assets under management, is to acquire rival FRM
, almost exactly two years after its landmark buyout
of GLG Partners.
CABLE WANTS MIGRATION RULE DROPPED
British business minister Vince Cable's is lobbying the Home
Office to reconsider a new immigration rule that companies say
will stunt growth and disrupt the labour market.