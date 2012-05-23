Financial Times
GETTY IMAGES OWNERS CONSIDER SALE OR IPO
The owners of Getty Images, the world's largest distributor
of stock photos, video and other digital content, have retained
bankers to examine a possible sale or public offering of the
business they took private four years ago for $2.4 billion.
GERMANY RULES OUT COMMON EURO BONDS
Germany refused to share the debt burden of stressed
eurozone peers on Tuesday, ignoring two of the most influential
international economic bodies which offered support for
proposals championed by Paris, Rome and Brussels ahead of a
summit.
WEST SHIFTS STANCE ON IRANIAN SANCTIONS
Western powers are prepared to offer Iran an "oil carrot"
that would allow it to continue supplying crude to Asian
customers in exchange for guarantees it is not building an
atomic bomb.
CLEGG JOINS SHIFT TO GROWTH AND OPTIMISM
After two years of issuing "lurid" warnings on the deficit,
British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg says the coalition is
about to embark on a new strategy based on optimism, investment
and growth. It is the clearest admission yet by a senior
minister that Britain - like the rest of Europe - is tired of
austerity.
CALL TO CUT FRACKING'S METHANE LEAKAGE
A top-10 investor in BP and Royal Dutch Shell
has called for changes in the way oil companies produce
shale gas, in a further sign of shareholder disquiet about the
environmental impact of fracking.
ANGLO AND CODELCO RESTART TALKS ON MINES
Anglo American and Codelco, the Chilean
copper miner, have agreed to restart settlement talks to try to
avoid a lengthy legal battle over the ownership of copper mines
in Chile worth as much as $22 billion.