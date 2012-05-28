Financial Times
XSTRATA TO PAY BIG BONUS TO KEEP CHIEF
Xstrata is this week set to reveal a bonus package
worth tens of millions of pounds in an effort to retain Mick
Davis, its chief executive, ahead of its merger with Glencore
, the world's biggest commodity trader.
KKR'S INTEREST IN BHP DIAMOND MINE FADES
KKR has backed away from the sale of a BHP Billiton
diamond mine, raising questions about demand for such
assets, just as peer Rio Tinto starts work on a
potential sale of its diamond division.
NEWEDGE TO LEAVE GREEK STOCK MARKET
Newedge, a leading broker, is abandoning the Greek stock
market in a sign of mounting concern over the country's future
in the euro zone.
BANKERS' SALARIES UP 37 PERCENT IN FOUR YEARS
Investment banks globally have increased salaries by 37
percent over four years to retain staff and bypass regulation,
burdening the sector with higher fixed costs at a time when
profits are under constant pressure.
EX-OLYMPUS CHIEF SEEKS $60 MILLION COMPENSATION
Michael Woodford, the whistleblowing ex-chief executive of
Olympus, will seek up to $60 million of compensation
from his former company at an employment tribunal hearing
scheduled to start on Monday in east London.
RIM EXPECTED TO REVEAL JOB CUTS
Research In Motion, the Canadian manufacturer of
BlackBerry smartphones, is expected to announce significant job
cuts soon as part of a global shake-up designed to cut costs by
$1 billion a year.
PORTUGAL PREPARES FOR AVIATION SELL-OFF
The Portuguese government has appointed financial advisers
for the privatisation of large swaths of the country's aviation
industry, with stronger interest expected in its airport
operator than in the main airline.
UNILEVER IN SOAP OPERA DIGITAL ADS DEAL
Unilever is attempting to reinvent "soap opera"
sponsorship for the digital age by striking international,
multimillion-dollar partnerships with media groups Viacom
and News Corp.
RABOBANK EYES SALE OF FUND MANAGEMENT ARM
Rabobank, the Netherlands-based financial services
group, has appointed Barclays to advise on a possible sale of
its fund management arm, Robeco, people familiar with
the matter said.
FIRSTGROUP CHAIRMAN PRESSED TO STEP DOWN
FirstGroup's longstanding chairman, Martin Gilbert,
is facing calls to step down as the world's largest listed rail
and bus company by revenue seeks to regroup after a series of
profit warnings stemming from falling margins in two of its most
important divisions.
WESTERNZAGROS LOOKS AT LONDON LISTING
WesternZagros Resources, the Canadian oil explorer
with assets in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq, is
considering plans for a London listing to help boost the
valuation of its stranded oil and gas reserves.