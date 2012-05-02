Financial Times

MURDOCH 'NOT FIT' TO RUN GLOBAL COMPANY

A UK parliamentary committee has declared Rupert Murdoch "not fit" to lead an international media company in a damning report that criticised News Corp's handling of the phone-hacking scandal that started at its now closed UK tabloid paper, News of the World.

UBS SHAREHOLDERS SET TO REBEL OVER PAY

A significant number of investors are preparing to confront the management of UBS on Thursday by voting against the Swiss bank's 2011 pay award and denying executives formal approval of their actions.

XSTRATA INVESTORS FLEX MUSCLE

Independent shareholders in Xstrata have signalled that their support of a $90 billion merger of the miner with Glencore should not be taken for granted with a significant protest vote over the re-election of the trading house's chief executive on to the board of the company.

COMMODITIES PRICES DENT COMPANIES PROFITS

High oil and commodities prices are starting to dent the profitability of the world's largest industrial and consumer goods companies, with businesses from Procter & Gamble in the U.S. to BASF in Europe warning of a strong headwind.

RENEWED PROBE INTO APPLE 4G MARKETING

The UK's advertising regulator is stepping up its investigation into Apple's marketing of the new iPad after it said the technology company had failed to comply fully with requests to amend claims about its wireless capabilities.

FORD EUROPE HITS AT EU-KOREA TRADE DEAL

The European boss of Ford Motor, the continent's fourth-ranked carmaker by sales, has complained about "significant imbalance" in trade in cars under a free trade agreement with South Korea that took effect last year.

HEAVY METAL STAR'S BID TO TAKE WING

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has been urging heavy metal fans to "Run to the Hills" since the 1980s, but the rock anthem may be recast as "Run to the Valleys" as he announced plans to open an aviation centre in South Wales that could bring 800 jobs to the region.