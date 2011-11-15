Financial Times
MERKEL URGES STRONGER UNION TO BACK EURO
The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, called on Monday for
Europe to build a "political union" to underpin the euro and
help the continent emerge from its "toughest hour since the
second world war."
DEUTSCHE BANK'S ACKERMANN ENDS BID TO LEAD BOARD
Josef Ackermann is to leave Deutsche Bank after a
decade as chief executive after failing to win shareholder
support to become the bank's supervisory board chairman.
UK'S CABLE DROPS PUSH FOR EARLY BANK REFORM
Britain's business secretary Vince Cable has abandoned his
push for the early adoption in 2012 of sweeping reforms to the
country's banking sector after winning assurances that
legislation to implement the changes will be in place before the
next election.
EADS CHIEF APOLOGISES OVER A350 DELAY
The head of the European Aeronautic Defence and Space
company has apologised to shareholders for the latest
delay to a flagship aircraft programme at Airbus, the group's
main subsidiary.
BOFA TO REDUCE CCB STAKE WITH $6.6 BILLION SALE
Bank of America will shed most of its remaining
stake in China Construction Bank for about $6.6
billion as the embattled lender looks for ways to boost its
capital position to appease nervous investors.
ADB URGES ASIA TO HELP RESCUE EUROZONE
The Asian Development Bank has called for India and China to
be ready to help rescue the eurozone from its sovereign debt
crisis to avoid a long-term downturn that will stunt the growth
of Asian economies.
FORMER UBS EXECUTIVE CHALLENGES FSA FINE
The ability of Britain's financial watchdog to punish senior
executives for insufficient supervision is being challenged in a
test case by a former head of UBS's UK wealth
management operations.
INVESTORS URGE BOARDS TO INCLUDE MORE WOMEN
Some of the UK's most powerful institutional investors are
banding together to help press FTSE companies to put more women
on their boards.
($1 = 0.628 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)