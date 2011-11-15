Financial Times

MERKEL URGES STRONGER UNION TO BACK EURO

The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, called on Monday for Europe to build a "political union" to underpin the euro and help the continent emerge from its "toughest hour since the second world war."here#axzz1dcdGRSCk

DEUTSCHE BANK'S ACKERMANN ENDS BID TO LEAD BOARD

Josef Ackermann is to leave Deutsche Bank after a decade as chief executive after failing to win shareholder support to become the bank's supervisory board chairman.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk

UK'S CABLE DROPS PUSH FOR EARLY BANK REFORM

Britain's business secretary Vince Cable has abandoned his push for the early adoption in 2012 of sweeping reforms to the country's banking sector after winning assurances that legislation to implement the changes will be in place before the next election.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk

EADS CHIEF APOLOGISES OVER A350 DELAY

The head of the European Aeronautic Defence and Space company has apologised to shareholders for the latest delay to a flagship aircraft programme at Airbus, the group's main subsidiary.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk

BOFA TO REDUCE CCB STAKE WITH $6.6 BILLION SALE

Bank of America will shed most of its remaining stake in China Construction Bank for about $6.6 billion as the embattled lender looks for ways to boost its capital position to appease nervous investors.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk

ADB URGES ASIA TO HELP RESCUE EUROZONE

The Asian Development Bank has called for India and China to be ready to help rescue the eurozone from its sovereign debt crisis to avoid a long-term downturn that will stunt the growth of Asian economies.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk

FORMER UBS EXECUTIVE CHALLENGES FSA FINE

The ability of Britain's financial watchdog to punish senior executives for insufficient supervision is being challenged in a test case by a former head of UBS's UK wealth management operations.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk

INVESTORS URGE BOARDS TO INCLUDE MORE WOMEN

Some of the UK's most powerful institutional investors are banding together to help press FTSE companies to put more women on their boards.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk

($1 = 0.628 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)