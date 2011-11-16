Financial Times
EU'S BARNIER PLANS TO BAN IDEA OF RATINGS BLACKOUT
Plans to ban sovereign credit ratings in "exceptional
circumstances" have been shelved by Europe's top financial
regulator after he came under pressure to retreat from the
controversial measure to rein in the agencies that issue the
assessments of national financial strength.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk
EUROZONE BONDS HIT BY MASS SELL-OFF
Eurozone bond markets suffered a mass sell-off on Tuesday as
investor fears spread beyond Italy and Spain to triple A rated
France, Austria, Finland and the Netherlands.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk
EASYJET TO TRIAL FLIGHT SEAT ALLOCATIONS
EasyJet is breaking with one of the key principles
of low-cost airlines as it begins a trial of allocating seats on
some routes.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk
CONTROVERSIAL HEAD OF CWW STEPS ASIDE
John Pluthero is leaving Cable & Wireless Worldwide
following another round of dire results, wiping more than a
quarter off the troubled telecoms operator's market value.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk
OSBORNE TO SET OUT BANK REFORM PLANS
British finance minister George Osborne is to set out in
mid-December detailed plans to shake up Britain's banking
sector, setting in train what is likely to be a detailed
consultation with banks over the erection of a firewall between
retail and investment operations.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk
GREEK DEBT HOLDERS IN BOND SWAP OFFER
Negotiators for Greek debt holders have offered to swap
their bonds for new ones worth half their current face value,
but only if the new bonds contain high interest rates and have
extra incentives, including annual payments if Greece's economy
recovers.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk
ERMOTTI TO PRESENT UBS PLAN TO INVESTORS
UBS is preparing to provide investors with details
of a strategic plan that will shrink its investment bank's
balance sheet by half following the anointing of Sergio Ermotti
as permanent group chief executive.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk
HGCAPITAL IN TALKS TO BUY BACK IAS
HGCapital, the mid-market private equity group, is
in talks to buy back the main part of Iris Software Group four
years after it sold the UK's largest private business software
maker to Hellman & Friedman.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk
UK OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO OLYMPUS
The UK's Serious Fraud Office has joined other prosecutors
around the world in formally opening an investigation into
suspect payments of $1 billion at Olympus.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk
($1 = 0.632 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)