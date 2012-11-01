Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
REBELS DEAL BLOW TO CAMERON OVER EU
British Prime Minister David Cameron came under pressure to
act tough on the European Union budget after losing a
parliamentary vote on Wednesday.
WALL STREET CONTINGENCY PLANS TAKE HEAT
Flawed back-up systems marred Wall Street's return to work
on Wednesday, while some blamed a lack of disaster preparation
for the extended break in trading.
COMET EDGES TOWARDS ADMINISTRATION
Comet is on the brink of going into administration as early
as Thursday, putting 6,000 jobs at risk.
BARCLAYS FACES RECORD US FINE
Barclays' was dealt a fresh blow when it emerged
that the bank faces a record $470 million fine over alleged
energy market manipulation.
INVESTOR CONCERNS OVER BG REVISION
Investor confidence in BG Group was shaken on Wednesday
after the FTSE 100 energy group cut its production forecast for
this year and next.
POTASH IN TALKS TO BUY ISRAEL CHEMICALS
Potash Corp has approached the Israeli government
for approval to buy rival Israel Chemicals (ICL ), which
has a market value of $15 billion.
BOE DELAYS RESPONSE TO CRISIS REVIEWS
The Bank of England will not give a full response to
internal reviews of its handling of the financial crisis until a
new governor is chosen.
SANDY SET TO COST INSURERS AT LEAST $7 BLN
Predictions say Sandy will rank among the eight most costly
hurricanes ever to hit the United States, with losses to the
insurance industry of at least $7 billion.
NEW DEBT FORECASTS DASH GREECE HOPES
The size of Greece's fiscal challenge was painted in sharp
relief as Athens unveiled new budget projections exceeding
worst-case scenarios.
TELENOR SHIFTS STANCE ON VIMPELCOM STAKE
Telenor has opened the door to a potential sale of
its $6.4 billion stake in VimpelCom, the world's
sixth-largest telecom group by subscribers.