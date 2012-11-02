Financial Times
BANK OF ENGLAND'S CULTURE ATTACKED
Excessive deference and hierarchy is damaging the Bank of
England's effectiveness, according to three independent reviews
that criticise the central bank's culture.
BANKS IN LINE OF FIRE OVER PPI FIGURES
The bill for UK banks for mis-selling payment protection
insurance is set to hit 10.8 billion pounds on Friday when RBS
sets aside another 400 million pounds.
SHARP ADMITS 'MATERIAL DOUBT' ON SURVIVAL
Sharp has admitted there is "material doubt" about
its ability to stay in business as it warned of a second year of
record losses.
SHELL WARNS REFINING BOOM TO END SOON
The refining boom that buoyed oil majors' third-quarter
results could be shortlived, Royal Dutch Shell has
warned.
EUROPEAN CORPORATE BUYBACKS HIT LOWS
Share buybacks by European companies have sunk to the lowest
levels since 2009 as pessimism over business conditions spurs
managements to hold on to cash.
POTASH IN TALKS TO BUY ISRAEL CHEMICALS
Potash Corp has approached the Israeli government
for approval to buy rival Israel Chemicals (ICL ), which
has a market value of $15 billion.
MOSCOW DEFENDS ROSNEFT MOVE ON TNK-BP
Igor Shuvalov, Russia's first deputy prime minister, has
defended Rosneft's acquisition of TNK-BP as
helping to speed the privatisation of the state oil group.
STORM OVER 'LAGARDE LIST' INTENSIFIES
Greece's parliament has been asked to investigate why two
former finance ministers did not pursue possible tax evaders
with Swiss bank accounts.