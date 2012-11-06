Financial Times
Headlines
FISCAL CLIFF LOOMS OVER CAMPAIGN CLIMAX
FEAR HSBC'S PENALTIES COULD TOP $2BN
LEVENE TELLS FT OF SHAME ON EVE OF JAIL
COPYCAT LITIGATION THREAT FOR RATING AGENCIES
APPLE'S SHARE OF TABLET MARKET SLIPS
REBELLION REINS IN DIRECTORS' PAY DEALS
ANGLO IRISH IN MOVE TO CHASE QUINN ASSETS
CITY CELEBRATES SUCCESS OF CADBURY CODE
BOOM IN ONLINE SHOPPING LIFTS DPD
Overview
FISCAL CLIFF LOOMS OVER CAMPAIGN CLIMAX
Some of the largest US asset managers and pension funds
issued an urgent warning over America's looming budget crisis,
underlining concern in the markets of a damaging political
stand-off in the event of a narrow election victory for Barack
Obama.
FEAR HSBC'S PENALTIES COULD TOP $2BN
HSBC is bracing for a settlement with US regulators
that could top $2 billion, according to analyst estimates, as
the UK bank seeks to draw a line under months of uncertainty
over the penalties it faces from its involvement in alleged
money laundering and other rule breaches.
LEVENE TELLS FT OF SHAME ON EVE OF JAIL
Sitting in a sleepy Hampstead café the evening before he was
jailed for 13 years, 48-year-old Nicholas Levene was eager to
tell how he went from high-flying City trader to the recently
self-confessed fraudster behind a 32 million-pound ($51
million)Ponzi scheme.
COPYCAT LITIGATION THREAT FOR RATING AGENCIES
Monday's Australian court ruling that Standard & Poor's
misled 12 local councils by awarding a triple A rating to
complex derivatives products that collapsed in value less than
two years after they were created is being hailed as a landmark
ruling that could lead to copycat litigation brought against
rating agencies in Europe and possibly even the US.
APPLE'S SHARE OF TABLET MARKET SLIPS
Apple's share of the global tablet market has
fallen from two-thirds to a half in the past six months, market
researchers say, raising the stakes for its new iPad mini
against a slew of new challengers using Google's Android and
Microsoft's Windows software.
REBELLION REINS IN DIRECTORS' PAY DEALS
FTSE 100 directors' median pay rose by 10 per cent last year
- more than six times the increase in overall average earnings -
despite a sharp slowdown in basic pay and bonuses, a report has
found.
ANGLO IRISH IN MOVE TO CHASE QUINN ASSETS
Anglo Irish Bank has formed a partnership with a company
owned by three Russian oligarchs to help it recover 500 million
euros ($640 million) in assets allegedly been put beyond the
reach of the state-owned lender by Sean Quinn, the jailed Irish
businessman.
CITY CELEBRATES SUCCESS OF CADBURY CODE
Senior City figures will gather at the London Stock Exchange
on Tuesday for a gala event celebrating the anniversary of a
report that transformed the UK's corporate governance culture.
BOOM IN ONLINE SHOPPING LIFTS DPD
As many as 1,500 full-time jobs are to be created in the
East Midlands by DPD, the parcel delivery group, which has
pledged to spend 175 million pounds to expand its UK capacity to
cope with growing demand for retail goods ordered online.