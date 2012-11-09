Financial Times
NEXT ARCHBISHOP TO KEEP BANK PANEL ROLE
INSURERS PAY PRICE FOR SANDY'S DOWNGRADE
BOE BOND DECISION SPARKS QE QUESTIONS
BRITAIN'S PRISON OUTSOURCING IN TURMOIL
OBAMA ALLY LEADS PUSH ON FISCAL CLIFF
BRITAIN THREATENS TO BLOCK BANKING UNION
DEXIA IN FRESH 5.5 BILLION-EURO BAILOUT
QUALCOMM VIES WITH INTEL AS CHIP CHAMPION
SIEMENS REVEALS 6BN EURO COST-CUTTING PLAN
FOREIGN BANKS FAIL TO GROW IN CHINA
The next archbishop of Canterbury, a former oil executive,
is a trenchant critic of the excesses of capitalism who will
keep his place on the parliamentary inquiry into banking ethics,
the FT has learnt.
Insurers have complained that they face billions of dollars
of extra losses after U.S. authorities declared Superstorm Sandy
a post-tropical cyclone rather than a hurricane.
The Bank of England suspended its emergency bond-purchasing
programme on Thursday, raising doubts about whether quantitative
easing has lost its power to boost the economy.
Britain's prison privatisation programme was left in tatters
on Thursday after the government decided to keep four out of
nine prisons due to be outsourced in state hands and put the
rest of the rollout on hold.
Efforts to avert the fiscal cliff gathered momentum as a
senior ally of U.S. President Barack Obama called on business
leaders to urge Republicans to make concessions to stave off the
looming budget crisis threatening the global economy.
Britain is warning other EU countries that it will block a
single eurozone banking supervisor unless those outside the
system win more safeguards, as London expresses growing
frustration that its demands are being left to last.
France and Belgium are to bail out Dexia, once the
world's largest municipal lender, for the third time in four
years, after agreeing to inject an extra 5.5 billion euros ($7
billion) into the bank.
Chipmaker Intel was on Thursday overtaken briefly
in market value by rival Qualcomm in a sign of the
rapidly changing fortunes of the smartphone and personal
computer industries.
Siemens plans to save 6 billion euros by 2014 in
response to decline in both profitability and orders that has
left the German engineering conglomerate trailing rivals such as
General Electric.
Foreign banks are failing to make headway in China and will
not create profitable mainland businesses just through riding
the expected growth in the markets, according to a study by
consultancy Oliver Wyman.