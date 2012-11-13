Financial Times
Headlines
GOVERNMENT READY TO DELAY WELFARE REFORM -
STANCHART TRIES TO KICK START SHARE PRICE -
FRESH SCANDAL ROCKS PENTAGON -
GREECE WINS TIME ON BAILOUT IMPASSE -
VODAFONE IN 6 BLN POUNDS EUROPE WRITEDOWN -
BP PAYS RUSSIAN $325 MLN TO DROP LAWSUITS -
GOLDMAN WARNING OVER CUTS -
CUBAN DIABETES DRUG SET FOR EUROPE TESTS -
CARLYLE FINDS CASHEW GROUP TO ITS TASTE -
Overview
Britain's government is prepared to delay its welfare reform
amid fears the changes may need to be more thoroughly tested
before being extended to all benefit claimants.
Standard Chartered this week flew 20 of its top
shareholders to Beijing for a three-day immersion into the
operations in China.
The US national security establishment was rocked by further
scandal on Tuesday when the Pentagon said its top Afghanistan
commander was under investigation.
International lenders were granted more time to resolve
their differences over changes to Greece's 174 billion euros
bailout when Athens managed to raise sufficient funds.
Vodafone has been forced to write down almost 6
billion pounds from its operations in economically ravaged
countries in southern Europe.
BP has paid its Russian oligarch partners $325
million to drop all outstanding litigation against it.
The financial industry should not go "overboard" in cutting
costs in reaction to current market conditions, the chief
executive of Goldman Sachs has warned.
A revolutionary medicine for diabetes developed by Cuban
scientists is set to be tested in late-stage clinical trials in
Europe next year.
Carlyle is to lead a $210 million private equity investment
in an African agricultural commodity merchant that is one of the
world's largest traders of cashew nuts.