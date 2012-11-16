Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
BP IN RECORD $4.5 BLN SETTLEMENT
BP has agreed to a $4.5 billion settlement to resolve
criminal charges relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil disaster.
XI JINPING ANOINTED CHINA'S NEW LEADER
Xi Jinping was anointed as the new head of the Communist
Party of China on Thursday, taking charge of a relatively
conservative leadership team.
CAMERON IMMIGRATION POLICY UNDER FIRE
Britain's immigration policy was criticised on Thursday, as
London Mayor Boris Johnson and the boss of the CBI employers'
organisation warned it was undermining the British economy.
QATARI BOOST FOR GLENCORE-XSTRATA DEAL
A $66 billion plan to merge miner Xstrata and
Glencore has received a boost with the public backing
on Thursday of the Qatari sovereign wealth fund.
MEGAFON LAUNCHES LONDON IPO
Megafon has re-launched its London-Moscow initial
public offering, seeking to sell shares worth up to $2.1
billion.
WALMART SALES MISS HITS WALL ST STOCKS
Walmart shares dropped as the world's largest
retailer by sales reported falling sales growth, overshadowing
quarterly profits that were in line with market expectations.
FRANCE 'NOT SICK MAN OF EUROPE', SAYS PARIS
France seized on better than expected economic growth
figures to reject concern that France could become the next
focus of the euro zone crisis.
SFO ORDERED TO PAY TCHENGUIZ LEGAL COSTS
The SFO must pay the legal costs of the Tchenguiz brothers,
resulting from a successful challenge the pair mounted against
the UK agency in 2011.
MCALPINE TO RECEIVE 185,000 POUNDS FROM BBC
Lord McAlpine has agreed a 185,000 pounds settlement with
the BBC after he was wrongly linked to a child abuse scandal by
the broadcaster's Newsnight programme.