Overview
HP TAKES $8.8 BLN CHARGE OVER AUTONOMY
Hewlett-Packard Co on Tuesday took a massive $5
billion charge, claiming a raft of failures at software firm
Autonomy.
PAY-OUT VOTE SEES EXIT OF XSTRATA CHAIRMAN
Xstrata's chairman is to resign once the merger with
Glencore is completed, bowing to shareholder anger over
a proposed multimillion-dollar payout to executives.
UBS FRAUD TRADER JAILED FOR SEVEN YEARS
UBS trader Kweku Adoboli was jailed for seven
years on Tuesday for the biggest fraud in British history, which
cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion.
COHEN LINKED TO $276 MLN INSIDER TRADING SCHEME
The former hedge fund manager accused of a $250 million
insider trading scheme worked for some time for SAC Capital.
CREDIT SUISSE SPLITS OFF GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANK
Credit Suisse is splitting its global investment
banking operations from those in Switzerland as it seeks to
adapt to what it calls "the new regulatory reality".
US BANKS WARN ON MONEY TRANSFER RULE
Banks are urging regulators and politicians to rethink new
U.S. rules governing international money transfers just months
before they are due to come into effect.
CHEVRON SEEKS PROBE OVER ECUADOR CASE
Chevron, the U.S. oil group, has filed a complaint
calling for an investigation of the comptroller of New York
state.
EADS PACT FACES SHAKE UP
The French and German governments are looking at forming a
new shareholder pact at EADS, under which each would
hold a stake of 12 percent in the company.