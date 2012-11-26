FT DIGEST, NOV 26
HEADLINES
Overview
CATALANS TAKE STEP TOWARDS BREAK-UP VOTE
Political parties in favour of a referendum on Catalan
independence won a majority in regional elections. Left-wing
separatists became the second largest force in Catalonia's
parliament for the first time, while the less radical incumbent
party lost seats. Projected turn-out was the highest for a
Catalan regional election in over 30 years.
JENKINS URGED TO SPLIT BARCLAYS
At least three of the bank's 30 biggest shareholders have
urged executives to follow the example of Swiss bank UBS and
spin off some or all of its investment banking business.
BARNIER SEEKS "POLITICAL WILL" ON BANK UNION
European Union finance ministers must meet a December
deadline on regional banking union to reassure "watchful"
markets, EU commissioner Michel Barnier said in an interview. He
backed a cap on bankers' bonuses, said there were better options
for voting systems than the "double majority" favoured by the UK
and said EU laws could eventually be changed to consolidate
banking union.
BLACKROCK EYES INFRASTRUCTURE DEBT MARKET
The world's biggest fund manager is to launch an
infrastructure investment unit, to cater to pension funds and
insurance companies that want relatively safe assets with higher
yields than government bonds. The move is expected to encourage
other funds to invest in infrastructure.
TREASURY POISED TO TAKE OVER LAND SALES
A central body set up by the British treasury will seize
control of the sale of public land sold by Whitehall
departments, finance minister George Osborne will announce in
next month's Autumn Statement.
CAMERON PLEDGES TO AID FLOOD VICTIMS
The British Prime Minister took to Twitter to promise the
government would "ensure everything is being done to help"
people in parts of England and Wales hit by winds and torrential
rain which have left two people dead and forced hundreds from
their homes.
MICROSOFT IN TALKS ON EUROPE STORES
Microsoft has looked into opening shops in Britain to retail
its own devices as well as those made by other companies which
run on its Windows operating system. A decision will hinge on
how well its stores in the United States are deemed to be
performing.