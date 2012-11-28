Nobody at White House will say whether Trump believes in climate change
WASHINGTON Nobody at the White House was able to say on Friday whether President Donald Trump believes in climate change.
Financial Times
Headlines
CABINET FINGER-POINTING OVER GROWTH -
HOLLANDE'S NATIONALISATION THREAT TO MITTAL -
RECORD SPECIAL PAYOUTS FROM US COMPANIES -
CONAGRA TO BUY RALCORP FOR $5 BILLION -
AUTONOMY FOUNDER PUTS PRESSURE ON HP -
MUDDY WATERS ISSUES CRITICAL OLAM REPORT -
KING ATTACKED OVER TREASURY SURPLUS SWAP -
EURO ZONE STATES FACE LOSSES ON GREEK DEBT -
MOODY'S FACES CURBS OVER BUFFETT LINKS -
Overview
CABINET FINGER-POINTING OVER GROWTH
Britain's cabinet descended into finger-pointing on Tuesday as ministers turned on each other for failing to do more to deliver growth ahead of next week's Autumn Statement.
HOLLANDE'S NATIONALISATION THREAT TO MITTAL
Francois Hollande demanded on Tuesday that Lakshmi Mittal, the steel magnate, guarantee the long-term future of workers at a disputed plant in northern France.
RECORD SPECIAL PAYOUTS FROM US COMPANIES
A record number of U.S. companies have announced special dividends in recent months in order to escape higher taxes on equity income payments.
CONAGRA TO BUY RALCORP FOR $5 BILLION
ConAgra Foods sealed a deal to buy Ralcorp Holdings for $5 billion, more than a year and a half after first bidding on it.
AUTONOMY FOUNDER PUTS PRESSURE ON HP
Hewlett Packard rebuffed a request by former Autonomy chief executive Mike Lynch to detail accusations of accounting fraud leveled against the British software company.
MUDDY WATERS ISSUES CRITICAL OLAM REPORT
Muddy Waters Research on Tuesday warned that Olam, the Asian commodity business, runs a high risk of failure amid possible accounting "malfeasance".
KING ATTACKED OVER TREASURY SURPLUS SWAP
Mervyn King issued a rare apology on Tuesday over the appearance that the BoE's independence to set monetary policy had been compromised.
EURO ZONE STATES FACE LOSSES ON GREEK DEBT
Euro zone governments could be forced to accept losses on their rescue loans to Greece after Monday's deal to overhaul its bailout failed to agree how to reach new debt targets.
MOODY'S FACES CURBS OVER BUFFETT LINKS
Moody's faces a ban on rating products issued by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in an EU clampdown on alleged conflicts of interest at credit rating agencies.
WASHINGTON Nobody at the White House was able to say on Friday whether President Donald Trump believes in climate change.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump relies far more than his recent predecessors on advisers with a military background, but his apparent disregard for climate science is at odds with the U.S. military's consensus on the risks of climate change to security.