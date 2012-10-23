Financial Times
Headlines
MIRROR GROUP FACES HACKING CLAIMS -
ROSNEFT TO TAKE FULL CONTROL OF TNK-BP -
SAVILE TAKES TOLL AS COVER-UP FEARS GROW -
LOW RATES BLAMED FOR INSURERS' RISK TAKING -
MEGAFON POSTPONES ITS LONDON OFFERING -
WPP RESEARCH UNIT SETTLE ONLINE CLAIM -
BAE SHAREHOLDERS CALL FOR CHAIRMAN TO GO -
VODAFONE TO EXPAND M-PESA TRANSFERS -
Overview
MIRROR GROUP FACES HACKING CLAIMS
British newspapers belonging to Trinity Mirror are
facing legal claims for phone hacking by four people, including
former England football coach Sven Goran Eriksson.
ROSNEFT TO TAKE FULL CONTROL OF TNK-BP
BP announced on Monday it had agreed to sell its
stake in its Russian joint venture TNK-BP to Rosneft
for about $26 billion.
SAVILE TAKES TOLL AS COVER-UP FEARS GROW
Pressure is growing on BBC chief George Entwistle to explain
why the media organisation axed its own expose of alleged abuse
of underage girls Jimmy Savile.
LOW RATES BLAMED FOR INSURERS' RISK TAKING
Persistent low interest rates are creating potentially big
risks for the UK insurers, the City of London watchdog has
warned.
MEGAFON POSTPONES ITS LONDON OFFERING
Russian mobile phone company MegaFon said on
Monday it will not start a roadshow for a stock market listing
in London.
WPP RESEARCH UNIT SETTLE ONLINE CLAIM
An internet research group owned by advertising conglomerate
WPP has settled U.S. Federal Trade Commission charges
that it violated federal law and deceived consumer.
BAE SHAREHOLDERS CALL FOR CHAIRMAN TO GO
A group of BAE Systems shareholders has demanded
the resignation of chairman Dick Olver.
VODAFONE TO EXPAND M-PESA TRANSFERS
Vodafone will launch an international mobile money
transfer service as part of a wider expansion of the M-Pesa
financial services platform.