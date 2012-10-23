Financial Times
Headlines
KING WARNS BANK ACTION REACHING LIMIT -
TRINITY MIRROR SHAREHOLDERS URGE INQUIRY -
US RESULTS RAISE FRESH FEARS FOR ECONOMY -
FRANCE NEARS DEAL TO RESCUE PEUGEOT -
UBS READY TO TAKE AXE TO INVESTMENT BANK -
CHINA WIDENS INSURERS' INVESTMENT OPTIONS -
BRUSSELS DROPS WOMEN BOARD QUOTAS PLAN -
SAVILE ALLEGATIONS DRAW IN MORE BBC STAFF -
APPLE PUSHES OUT A FOURTH AND MINI IPAD -
BHP LOOKS TO SELLING ARIZONA COPPER MINE -
CIC IN TALKS TO BUY DEUTSCHE'S UK HQ -
Overview
KING WARNS BANK ACTION REACHING LIMIT
The BoE is ready to inject more cash into the fragile
British economy if recent positive signs fade, BoE Governor
Mervyn King said on Tuesday.
TRINITY MIRROR SHAREHOLDERS URGE INQUIRY
Some big shareholders in Trinity Mirror are planning
to call for an investigation into alleged phone hacking at
tabloid titles including the Daily Mirror.
US RESULTS RAISE FRESH FEARS FOR ECONOMY
U.S. companies have warned of weaker global demand and are
cutting jobs, raising fresh fears about the health of the world
economy and sending shares tumbling.
FRANCE NEARS DEAL TO RESCUE PEUGEOT
France is close to agreeing a deal to prop up Peugeot
by providing up to 7 billion euros ($9.07 billion) of
financial guarantees to the car maker's lending arm.
UBS READY TO TAKE AXE TO INVESTMENT BANK
UBS is planning further drastic cutbacks in its
investment bank that could prompt the loss of several thousand
jobs.
CHINA WIDENS INSURERS' INVESTMENT OPTIONS
China has opened a new area of alternative investments to
the country's insurance companies.
BRUSSELS DROPS WOMEN BOARD QUOTAS PLAN
A controversial plan drawn up in Brussels to force all
publicly traded companies to have 40 percent of women on their
boards has been scrapped.
SAVILE ALLEGATIONS DRAW IN MORE BBC STAFF
The head of the BBC denied on Tuesday helping to cover up a
sex scandal involving one of its former stars but accepted the
British broadcaster had been damaged by a crisis.
APPLE PUSHES OUT A FOURTH AND MINI IPAD
Apple updated its suite of iPads for the holiday
shopping season, including a new, thinner and lighter "Mini"
edition.
BHP LOOKS TO SELLING ARIZONA COPPER MINE
BHP Billiton is working with advisors to
consider the sale of its Pinto Valley copper mine in Arizona,
which could fetch up to $1 billion.
CIC IN TALKS TO BUY DEUTSCHE'S UK HQ
A Chinese sovereign wealth fund is set to become a landlord
in the UK's most important office market: the City of London.