Overview

KING WARNS BANK ACTION REACHING LIMIT

The BoE is ready to inject more cash into the fragile British economy if recent positive signs fade, BoE Governor Mervyn King said on Tuesday.

TRINITY MIRROR SHAREHOLDERS URGE INQUIRY

Some big shareholders in Trinity Mirror are planning to call for an investigation into alleged phone hacking at tabloid titles including the Daily Mirror.

US RESULTS RAISE FRESH FEARS FOR ECONOMY

U.S. companies have warned of weaker global demand and are cutting jobs, raising fresh fears about the health of the world economy and sending shares tumbling.

FRANCE NEARS DEAL TO RESCUE PEUGEOT

France is close to agreeing a deal to prop up Peugeot by providing up to 7 billion euros ($9.07 billion) of financial guarantees to the car maker's lending arm.

UBS READY TO TAKE AXE TO INVESTMENT BANK

UBS is planning further drastic cutbacks in its investment bank that could prompt the loss of several thousand jobs.

CHINA WIDENS INSURERS' INVESTMENT OPTIONS

China has opened a new area of alternative investments to the country's insurance companies.

BRUSSELS DROPS WOMEN BOARD QUOTAS PLAN

A controversial plan drawn up in Brussels to force all publicly traded companies to have 40 percent of women on their boards has been scrapped.

SAVILE ALLEGATIONS DRAW IN MORE BBC STAFF

The head of the BBC denied on Tuesday helping to cover up a sex scandal involving one of its former stars but accepted the British broadcaster had been damaged by a crisis.

APPLE PUSHES OUT A FOURTH AND MINI IPAD

Apple updated its suite of iPads for the holiday shopping season, including a new, thinner and lighter "Mini" edition.

BHP LOOKS TO SELLING ARIZONA COPPER MINE

BHP Billiton is working with advisors to consider the sale of its Pinto Valley copper mine in Arizona, which could fetch up to $1 billion.

CIC IN TALKS TO BUY DEUTSCHE'S UK HQ

A Chinese sovereign wealth fund is set to become a landlord in the UK's most important office market: the City of London.