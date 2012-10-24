Financial Times

Headlines

WALKER PLANS BARCLAYS BOARD CLEAR-OUT -

CAMERON SEIZES ON GDP 'GOOD NEWS' -

US SUES BOFA FOR $1 BLN OVER HOME LOANS -

EUROPEAN CARMAKERS APPLY THE BRAKES -

DYSON FILES CLAIM AGAINST BOSCH -

BUFFETT LOOKS FOR BIG-TICKET ACQUISITION -

FED 'STEADY-AS-SHE-GOES' AHEAD OF ELECTION -

ADMIRALTY ARCH SOLD TO SPANISH INVESTOR -

Overview

WALKER PLANS BARCLAYS BOARD CLEAR-OUT

David Walker is planning a clean sweep of Barclays' board after he formally becomes chairman of the bank next week.

CAMERON SEIZES ON GDP 'GOOD NEWS'

David Cameron on Wednesday promised "the good news will keep coming" as his error-prone government prepared to seize on new data.

US SUES BOFA FOR $1 BLN OVER HOME LOANS

The US Department of Justice has sued Bank of America for more than $1 billion in the first fraud suit over defective home loans.

EUROPEAN CARMAKERS APPLY THE BRAKES

Peugeot unveiled a major expansion of its cost-cutting alliance with General Motors in the wake of its government bailout and Ford closed its Belgian car plant.

DYSON FILES CLAIM AGAINST BOSCH

Dyson, the UK appliance company owned and run by Sir James Dyson, has started legal proceedings against Bosch.

BUFFETT LOOKS FOR BIG-TICKET ACQUISITION

Warren Buffett has said he is "salivating" at the thought of spending some of his $40 billion cash on a big acquisition.

FED 'STEADY-AS-SHE-GOES' AHEAD OF ELECTION

The U.S. Fed revised its view on the economy but made no change to monetary policy ahead of big decisions on fiscal policy expected after November's election.

ADMIRALTY ARCH SOLD TO SPANISH INVESTOR

Admiralty Arch, one of London's most distinctive buildings, has been sold to Rafael Serrano, a Spanish investor, for a figure near 60 million pounds.