THREE SUSPENDED OVER WEST COAST FIASCO
The government on Wednesday suspended three civil servants
as it investigates what went wrong with the West Coast rail
franchise contest.
NASDAQ SUFFERS FRESH HIGH-PROFILE GAFFE
Nasdaq suffered its second high-profile embarrassment in six
months when it was forced to cancel trades in Kraft Foods
.
RIAL'S PLUNGE SPARKS TEHRAN CLASHES
Iranian riot police clashed with demonstrators in central
Tehran on Wednesday over the plunging value of the rial.
TESCO REPORTS FIRST PROFIT FALL IN 20 YEARS
Tesco's first-half pre-tax profit fell 12 percent
to 1.66 billion pounds ($2.67 billion) - its first such decline
in two decades.
US COAL EXPORTS TO EUROPE SOAR
U.S. coal exports rose 24 percent in the first half of the
year, according to the US Energy
PEARSON CHIEF SCARDINO TO STEP DOWN
Dame Marjorie Scardino will step down on January 1 as chief
executive of Pearson.
BUYERS POSITION FOR DIRECT LINE FLOAT
Royal Bank of Scotland took a step toward floating a
Direct Line after the partly nationalised lender
found buyers for the first tranche of shares.
PORTUGAL ANNOUNCES ENORMOUS TAX INCREASES
Portugal announced sweeping new tax increases in an effort
to keep the country's faltering bailout programme on track.
US DATA POINT TO IMPETUS IN ECONOMY
Stronger employment figures were cautiously hailed on
Wednesday as a sign of momentum returning to the U.S. economy.
HP SHARES TUMBLE ON WARNING
Hewlett-Packard warned its underperforming business
would get worse before it improved as the U.S. computer maker
issued an outlook below expectations.