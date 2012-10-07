Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
UK AUSTERITY SQUEEZE SET TO RUN UNTIL 2018
George Osborne is set to be told this autumn that he will
have to plug another large hole in the public finances,
extending austerity until 2018.
SIR GUS WITHDRAWS FROM BOE GOVERNOR RACE
Gus O'Donnell, former British cabinet secretary, has decided
not to apply to become Bank of England governor.
INVESCO VOICES CONCERN OVER BAE TIE-UP
BAE Systems' largest shareholder will on Monday
signal its "significant reservations" about the UK defence
group's proposed tie-up with EADS.
REGULATOR WARNS ON AUDITORS' ALUMNI
The four leading accountancy firms in Britain could be
helping to stifle competition in the audit market, according to
a UK regulator probing the dominance of PwC, Deloitte
, KPMG and Ernst & Young.
'WORST US QUARTERLY EARNINGS SINCE 2009'
The slowdown in the global economy is expected to result in
one of the worst quarterly earnings seasons since late 2009.
GOOGLE MAKES FIRST FORAY INTO CREDIT BUSINESS
Google is getting into the credit business for the
first time, with the launch on Monday of a programme in the UK.
FOXCONN SUFFERS UNREST AT IPHONE FACTORY
Foxconn , the Taiwanese contract
manufacturer that makes products for Apple, has been
hit by a second bout of labour unrest.
OSBORNE CONFIRMS 10 BLN GBP MORE IN CUTS
George Osborne will on Monday confirm plans to slash a
further 10 billion pounds ($16.19 billion) from the welfare bill
to tackle Britain's debt crisis.
FAVOURABLE TAX DRAWS COMPANIES TO UK
At least 20 multinationals are drawing up plans to move
their regional or global headquarters to Britain over the next
year.
EU HAPPY WITH UK RURAL BROADBAND PLAN
The European competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia is
ready to approve plans to pump 530 million pounds ($858.23
million) of UK state aid into rural broadband.