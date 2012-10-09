Financial Times

Overview

INVESTOR OPPOSITION TO BAE DEAL MOUNTS

More than 30 percent of shareholders in BAE Systems have expressed significant concerns about the deal with EADS .

OSBORNE DELIGHTS TORY RIGHT WITH SPEECH

George Osborne delighted the Tory right with plans to let bosses strip new staff of employment rights in exchange for shares.

IRAQ SEND CRUDE OIL TO SYRIA

Iraq is quietly shipping supplies of fuel oil to Syria in a deal that has triggered concern in Washington.

RECKITT ADMITS CHIEF SHARE PLEDGE BREACH

Reckitt Benckiser is facing the risk of a regulatory probe after failing to notify the stock market its chief executive pledged shares against a personal loan.

BP'S PARTNER IN TNK-BP LOOKS TO SELL STAKE

BP's billionaire partners in TNK-BP said they want to sell or list their 50 percent stake in the business.

TOTAL WARNS OVER 'INACCURATE' BENCHMARKS

Total, one of the world's largest oil trading groups has warned of "inaccurate pricing" in the benchmarks for the energy market.

FINANCIAL STALWARTS LINE UP TO LEAD BOE

The deadline for aspirants for the BoE governorship passed on Monday with at least four, possibly five, applicants.

EURO ZONE LAUNCHES 500 BLN EURO RESCUE FUND

Euro zone finance ministers launched their permanent 500 billion euro bailout fund on Monday but said Spain did not need a bailout.

STANCHART TARGETS SUB-SAHARAN PUSH

Standard Chartered is preparing to ramp up its presence in sub-Saharan Africa in response to growing investor. demand.