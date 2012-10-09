Financial Times
Headlines
INVESTOR OPPOSITION TO BAE DEAL MOUNTS -
OSBORNE DELIGHTS TORY RIGHT WITH SPEECH -
IRAQ SEND CRUDE OIL TO SYRIA -
RECKITT ADMITS CHIEF SHARE PLEDGE BREACH -
BP'S PARTNER IN TNK-BP LOOKS TO SELL STAKE -
TOTAL WARNS OVER 'INACCURATE' BENCHMARKS -
FINANCIAL STALWARTS LINE UP TO LEAD BOE -
EURO ZONE LAUNCHES 500 BLN EURO RESCUE FUND -
STANCHART TARGETS SUB-SAHARAN PUSH -
Overview
INVESTOR OPPOSITION TO BAE DEAL MOUNTS
More than 30 percent of shareholders in BAE Systems
have expressed significant concerns about the deal with EADS
.
OSBORNE DELIGHTS TORY RIGHT WITH SPEECH
George Osborne delighted the Tory right with plans to let
bosses strip new staff of employment rights in exchange for
shares.
IRAQ SEND CRUDE OIL TO SYRIA
Iraq is quietly shipping supplies of fuel oil to Syria in a
deal that has triggered concern in Washington.
RECKITT ADMITS CHIEF SHARE PLEDGE BREACH
Reckitt Benckiser is facing the risk of a regulatory
probe after failing to notify the stock market its chief
executive pledged shares against a personal loan.
BP'S PARTNER IN TNK-BP LOOKS TO SELL STAKE
BP's billionaire partners in TNK-BP said
they want to sell or list their 50 percent stake in the
business.
TOTAL WARNS OVER 'INACCURATE' BENCHMARKS
Total, one of the world's largest oil trading
groups has warned of "inaccurate pricing" in the benchmarks for
the energy market.
FINANCIAL STALWARTS LINE UP TO LEAD BOE
The deadline for aspirants for the BoE governorship passed
on Monday with at least four, possibly five, applicants.
EURO ZONE LAUNCHES 500 BLN EURO RESCUE FUND
Euro zone finance ministers launched their permanent 500
billion euro bailout fund on Monday but said Spain did not need
a bailout.
STANCHART TARGETS SUB-SAHARAN PUSH
Standard Chartered is preparing to ramp up its
presence in sub-Saharan Africa in response to growing investor.
demand.