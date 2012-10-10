Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
FSA EASES BANK RULES TO BOOST LENDING
Britain's FSA recently informed banks that they will not be
required to hold any extra capital against new UK loans.
BOE SIGNALS INFLATION NOT PRIMARY FOCUS
The Bank of England will ultimately have to face up to
monetary policy's limits as a tool to stimulate the economy, BoE
governor Mervyn King said.
GOOGLE IN BID TO AVOID EU ANTITRUST WAR
Google has made a bid to avoid an antitrust war
with Brussels by offering to label information from its in-house
services.
GOLDMAN QUITS MEGAFON LISTING
Russia's second biggest mobile operator, MegaFon, announced
its plan to sell shares in London this year.
M&S RETAIL VETERAN BOSTOCK TO JOIN ASOS
British online fashion retailer ASOS is set to
appoint Kate Bostock, the former head of general merchandise at
Marks & Spencer, as a senior executive.
TWITTER CO-FOUNDER TO FOCUS ON START-UP
Jack Dorsey, Twitter's product mastermind, has stepped back
from day-to-day operations to focus on his other start-up,
payments firm Square.
GERMANY THROWS DOUBT ON BAE TALKS
Talks between EADS and BAE Systems have
hit a new obstacle over Germany's reluctance to endorse an
Anglo-French scheme for handling state shareholdings.
EU SET TO DEAL UPS BLOW OVER TNT BID
UPS is to be served with a formal EU complaint over
its 5.2 billion euros ($6.71 billion) takeover bid for TNT
Express.
ENRC POISED FOR BOARDROOM SHAKE-UP
ENRC is preparing to shake up its senior ranks,
with Mehmet Dalman taking the reins as executive chairman.
PUTIN SUPPORTS TNK-BP SALE PLAN
Russian president Vladimir Putin backs BP's plan to
sell its 50 percent stake in TNK-BP to the state oil
group Rosneft.
IMF WARNS EURO ZONE ON CAPITAL FLIGHT
The IMF has warned that unless the euro zone resolves its
capital crisis, European banks' balance sheets will contract
severely.