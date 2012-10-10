Financial Times
Headlines
POLITICAL BACKLASH OVER BA DEAL COLLAPSE -
GOLDMAN'S 'MUPPET HUNT' DRAWS A BLANK -
PUBLIC TO TAKE 51 PCT IN DIRECT LINE IPO -
IMF SOUNDS ALARM OVER JAPANESE BANKS -
BRANDS FEAR PITFALLS OF AMAZON CATWALK -
DOWNING ST CAUGHT IN BAE/EADS CROSSFIRE -
CAMERON VOWS TO UNLOCK BRITAIN'S POTENTIAL -
APPLE RETREAT SPURS SWITCH OUT OF TECHS -
Overview
POLITICAL BACKLASH OVER BA DEAL COLLAPSE
Attempts to create a European giant to rival Boeing
of the U.S. collapsed on Wednesday, amid investor anger at the
handling of a multibillion-euro merger.
GOLDMAN'S 'MUPPET HUNT' DRAWS A BLANK
Goldman Sachs has told its board of directors that an
internal investigation found little substance to allegations
that bankers refer to clients as "muppets".
PUBLIC TO TAKE 51 PCT IN DIRECT LINE IPO
Retail shareholders are to invest a greater sum in Direct
Line's initial public offering than any other UK
flotation in at least the past five years.
IMF SOUNDS ALARM OVER JAPANESE BANKS
The huge and rising government bond holdings of Japanese
banks leave them vulnerable, the International Monetary Fund has
warned.
BRANDS FEAR PITFALLS OF AMAZON CATWALK
Big fashion brands are fretting over whether to offer their
wares on Amazon as its move into clothing forces them
to make a decision.
DOWNING ST CAUGHT IN BAE/EADS CROSSFIRE
Downing St was caught in the crossfire from the collapse of
the BAE-EADS talks as MPs questioned why the
government were keen to back the deal.
CAMERON VOWS TO UNLOCK BRITAIN'S POTENTIAL
British Prime Minister David Cameron warned voters to brace
for "painful decisions" on the economy on Wednesday but offered
little new to alter a grim growth outlook.
APPLE RETREAT SPURS SWITCH OUT OF TECHS
A drop in shares of Apple in recent weeks has
driven a rotation out of technology shares and reinforced the
standing of financials as the best performing sector.