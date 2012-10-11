Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
BUMI SHARES LEAP AS BAKRIES PROPOSE SPLIT
Indonesia's Bakrie family has proposed splitting from
financier Nat Rothschild and Bumi Plc after news of an
inquiry into possible wrongdoing.
CLARKE GETS ROLE AS TRADE 'ROCKET BOOSTER'
Ken Clarke, the veteran Conservative politician, is to head
a drive to sell expertise from the NHS to China.
GEITHNER HAS PHONE FRIEND AT BLACKROCK
Tim Geithner, U.S. Treasury secretary, spoke with
BlackRock's Larry Fink on at least 49 separate occasions, an
average of about once every 11 days.
AZERBAIJAN ATTACKS BP FOR MISSING TARGETS
BP has come under a blistering attack from
Azerbaijan's president who has accused it of failing to meet
production targets over the past three years.
COCA-COLA HELLENIC TO QUIT GREECE
Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company is quitting the
debt-stricken country in favour of a London listing and Swiss
domicile.
SOFTBANK IN TALK TO TAKE CONTROL OF SPRINT
SoftBank is in discussions to purchase a
controlling stake in Sprint Nextel.
SCHAUBLE AND LAGARDE CLASH OVER AUSTERITY
Germany's finance minister rebuked the head of the
International Monetary Fund after she warned that EU leaders
should ease demands for austerity.
OIL GROUPS SET TO EXPORT US CRUDE
Some of the world's biggest oil companies and traders are
poised to export substantial amounts of crude from the U.S. for
the first time in decades.