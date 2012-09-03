Financial Times
Headlines
CAMERON SEEKS FRESH GROWTH STRATEGY -
GERMANS WRITE OFF GREECE, SAYS POLL -
NY PROBES PRIVATE EQUITY TAX STRATEGY -
LONDON LUXURY PROPERTY BOOM -
QUESTIONS OVER THE VIABILITY OF US ETFS -
HIBU CREDITORS BEGIN RESTRUCTURING TALKS -
US INVESTOR IS IRELAND'S BIGGEST CREDITOR -
FRANCE SEEKS EU APPROVAL FOR BANK RESCUE -
CREDIT SUISSE MOVING SOME SINGAPORE JOBS -
Overview
CAMERON SEEKS FRESH GROWTH STRATEGY
British prime minister David Cameron will this week attempt
to inject life into Britain's stagnant economy.
GERMANS WRITE OFF GREECE, SAYS POLL
Only a quarter of Germans think Greece should stay in the
euro zone or get more help from other countries in the region.
NY PROBES PRIVATE EQUITY TAX STRATEGY
At least a dozen U.S. private equity firms have been
subpoenaed as part of a probe into tax strategy.
LONDON LUXURY PROPERTY BOOM
A 38 billion pound development boom in London's most
expensive neighbourhoods has been spurred by rampant demand from
European and Asian buyers.
QUESTIONS OVER THE VIABILITY OF US ETFS
More than a quarter of exchange-traded funds and notes
listed in the U.S. have attracted enough assets to be
economically viable.
HIBU CREDITORS BEGIN RESTRUCTURING TALKS
Investors in the 2.2 billion pound of debt in Hibu
have begun restructuring talks for the second time in a year.
US INVESTOR IS IRELAND'S BIGGEST CREDITOR
A leading U.S. bonds investor has emerged as Ireland's
biggest private-sector creditor by aggressively buying Irish
government bonds.
FRANCE SEEKS EU APPROVAL FOR BANK RESCUE
The French government has been forced to rescue the
distressed domestic mortgage lender Credit Immobilier de France.
CREDIT SUISSE MOVING SOME SINGAPORE JOBS
Credit Suisse is relocating dozens of back-office
jobs from Singapore to India and Poland as part of efforts to
cut costs.