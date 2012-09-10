Financial Times
Headlines
GLENCORE SOFTENS XSTRATA PROPOSALS -
EU BANKS FACE RINGFENCE ON TRADING ASSETS -
OBAMA SUPER-PAC IN PUSH TO RAISE $150 MLN -
US COMPANIES GLOOMY ABOUT EARNING GROWTH -
BNP'S ITALIAN ARM TO FUND ITS OWN DEBT -
JAGUAR LAND ROVER UNION SEEKS UK PLEDGE -
DOWNTURN IN CHINA SPREADS TO KEY SECTORS -
'LEAD OR LEAVE EURO', SOROS TELLS GERMANY -
APPROVAL FOR NEW HOMES RECORDS SHARP FALL -
Overview
GLENCORE SOFTENS XSTRATA PROPOSALS
Glencore is set to detail its new offer for miner
Xstrata to the market as early as Monday.
EU BANKS FACE RINGFENCE ON TRADING ASSETS
Europe's big banks could be forced to ringfence trading
assets under a plan emerging as the consensus recommendation of
the Liikanen review.
OBAMA SUPER-PAC IN PUSH TO RAISE $150 MLN
A campaign group backing Barack Obama is pushing to raise up
to $150 million in coming weeks.
US COMPANIES GLOOMY ABOUT EARNING GROWTH
Corporate America is more pessimistic about the prospects
for short-term earnings growth than at any time since the start
of the financial crisis.
BNP'S ITALIAN ARM TO FUND ITS OWN DEBT
BNP Paribas is to start issuing bonds through its
Italian subsidiary rather than fund it from parent-company
resources.
JAGUAR LAND ROVER UNION SEEKS UK PLEDGE
Jaguar Land Rover's trades union wants the carmaker to
guarantee to keep all three of its UK plants open.
DOWNTURN IN CHINA SPREADS TO KEY SECTORS
China's downturn is spreading to the sectors and companies
that were expected to withstand the slowdown and drive growth in
the region.
'LEAD OR LEAVE EURO', SOROS TELLS GERMANY
Germany should leave the euro zone if it is not prepared to
take a more decisive lead in helping the euro zone's weaker
nations George Soros said.
APPROVAL FOR NEW HOMES RECORDS SHARP FALL
Planning permission for new homes in Britain has fallen
sharply to its lowest level in three years.