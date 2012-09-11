Financial Times
Headlines
UK FACES CLASH WITH BRUSSELS ON CITY -
BURBERRY ALERT DAMPS SECTOR SENTIMENT -
UBS WHISTLEBLOWER AWARDED $104 MLN -
DEUTSCHE VOWS SHAKE-UP OF BANK CULTURE -
BLACKROCK FINED FOR CLIENT ASSET BREACH -
CITI TAKES $2.9 BLN HIT ON SMITH BARNEY SALE -
KREMLIN SHIELDS GAZPROM FROM EU PROBE -
MOODY'S WARNS ON US CREDIT RATING -
APPLICATIONS SOUGHT FOR 'NEAR-IMPOSSIBLE JOB' -
Overview
UK FACES CLASH WITH BRUSSELS ON CITY
Britain faces a fresh fight with Brussels over who has
control over the City of London as new EBA reforms are unveiled
on Wednesday.
BURBERRY ALERT DAMPS SECTOR SENTIMENT
Burberry issued a profit warning that wiped more
than a fifth off its share price, sending shock waves through
the luxury goods sector.
UBS WHISTLEBLOWER AWARDED $104 MLN
The whistleblower in a landmark tax-dodging case against
Swiss bank UBS has won a record-setting $104 million
reward from U.S. authorities.
DEUTSCHE VOWS SHAKE-UP OF BANK CULTURE
Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said
he expected the lender to embark on deeper jobs cuts than the
1,900 already announced.
BLACKROCK FINED FOR CLIENT ASSET BREACH
BlackRock has been fined 9.5 million pounds ($15
million) by Britain's financial regulator for failing to
adequately protect client deposits.
CITI TAKES $2.9 BLN HIT ON SMITH BARNEY SALE
Citigroup expects to report a non-cash charge of $2.9
billion after taxes to reflect a lower value for its brokerage
joint venture with Morgan Stanley.
KREMLIN SHIELDS GAZPROM FROM EU PROBE
The Kremlin has moved to shield Gazprom from an EU
anti-monopoly investigation in a deepening standoff over gas
prices.
MOODY'S WARNS ON U.S. CREDIT RATING
Moody's said the U.S. may lose its top credit rating if next
year's budget talks do not produce policies that decrease its
debt.
APPLICATIONS SOUGHT FOR 'NEAR-IMPOSSIBLE JOB'
The Treasury will post an advertisement in the Economist
magazine for the position of the next governor of the Bank of
England.