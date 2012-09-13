Financial Times
Overview
FED LAUNCHES NEW ROUND OF BOND BUYING
The U.S. Fed has launched an open-ended effort to spark the
recovery by injecting an additional $40 billion into the
economy.
DOUBTS GROW OVER EADS AND BAE TIE-UP
Shares in EADS and BAE Systems tumbled
amid fear that the tie-up of the biggest defence and aerospace
group could hit political obstacles.
SURGE IN IPHONE SALES FORECAST
Some analysts have suggested Apple's new iPhone 5
could sell almost twice as many in the opening weekend as the
iPhone 4 two years ago.
LAW FIRMS QUEUE UP FOR FSA BANKS PANEL
City of London law and accountancy firms are jostling for
the opportunity to earn a place on the FSA's first panel of
external experts.
DEUTSCHE BANK URGES RIVALS TO SHARE IT
Deutsche Bank is seeking to convince rival investment banks
to share markets and trading IT software to lower costs.
HSBC'S UK HEAD TO STEP DOWN
HSBC's Head of UK Bank Joe Garner will step down
from the role at the end of October.
BRUSSELS SHELVED BANK DEPOSIT SCHEME
German objections forced Brussels to shelve a blueprint for
a single guarantee scheme to cover all 5 trillion euros ($6.45
trillion) in euro zone bank deposits.
NINTENDO SETS DATE FOR NEW WII LAUNCH
Nintendo said the global launch of its redesigned
Wii game console would begin in the U.S. in November.