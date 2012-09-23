Financial Times

Headlines

BAE THREAT TO MERGER ON RISK TO US TIES -

USE PENSION TO GET MORTGAGE, SAYS CLEGG -

HEDGE FUNDS PLAY LONG GAME FOR PROFITS -

FIDELITY FACES STAND-OFF OVER RED -

BANKS SET TO SHED PROPERTY LOANS -

FACEBOOK RAISES FEARS WITH AD TRACKING -

LEGAL CASES HIT STRUGGLING LOTUS -

GIVE GREECE MORE TIME, SAYS FRENCH PM -

XSTRATA TO CONCLUDE RETENTION TALKS -

Overview

BAE THREAT TO MERGER ON RISK TO US TIES

BAE Systems has warned it will walk away from its proposed tie-up with EADS if the deal waters down its special relationship with the Pentagon.

USE PENSION TO GET MORTGAGE, SAYS CLEGG

British parents will be allowed to use money locked up in pension schemes to help their children obtain mortgages, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said.

HEDGE FUNDS PLAY LONG GAME FOR PROFITS

Profit-starved hedge fund managers, best known as masters of the financial universe, are turning to an unlikely place for their next windfall.

FIDELITY FACES STAND-OFF OVER RED

Fidelity, one of Britain's most influential investors, is gearing up for a stand-off with Steve Morgan, founder and executive chairman of Redrow.

BANKS SET TO SHED PROPERTY LOANS

Europe's banks are on track to dispose of 20 billion euros ($25.98 billion) worth of loans backed by offices, shops and hotels this year.

FACEBOOK RAISES FEARS WITH AD TRACKING

Facebook is working with a data company that can track whether people who see ads on the site buy advertised products in stores.

LEGAL CASES HIT STRUGGLING LOTUS

DRB-Hicom, the Malaysian owner of Lotus, has been hit by legal and supplier problems as it prepares a fresh turnaround plan for the struggling carmaker.

GIVE GREECE MORE TIME, SAYS FRENCH PM

French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault has said Greece should be given more time to meet the terms of its international bailout.

XSTRATA TO CONCLUDE RETENTION TALKS

Xstrata is set to conclude consultations with its top shareholders this week about 140 million pound-worth of retention packages for its most senior executives.