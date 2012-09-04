FOREX-Dollar firm after pulling off lows vs yen, Aussie awaits RBA
Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
CAMERON BEGINS SHAKE-UP OF TEAM
David Cameron began a key overhaul of his ministerial team on Monday night.
LOAN RATES POINT TO EURO ZONE FRACTURES
ECB data on Monday showed interest rates paid by companies in the euro zone's weaker economies have surged.
EU PLAN FOR WOMEN QUOTAS ON BOARDS
Europe's listed companies must have 40 percent of their non-executive director board seats filled by women by 2020 or face fines.
DIRECT LINE BOOSTS OPERATING PROFIT
Royal Bank of Scotland's insurance arm has set targets to improve its profitability, seeking to boost investor confidence.
FSA CHALLENGES BANK CHAIRMAN OVER IT
The chairmen of the main UK banks have been told by the FSA to disclose details to avoid any future IT glitches.
SENIOR BANKER QUITS TOP NOMURA ROLE
One of Nomura's most senior investment bankers has resigned his post.
UK MANUFACTURING ENJOYS AUGUST BOUNCE
The downturn in Britain's manufacturing sector eased in August after domestic clients placed more orders.
CHALCO ABANDONS MONGOLIA COAL MINE DEAL
Chalco has dropped its $926 million offer for a majority stake in Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd.
BUSINESS WARNS ON OSBORNE BANK PLAN
George Osborne's plan for a state-backed small-business bank needs to go well beyond a "rebranding exercise", business leaders have warned.
NEW YORK Wall Street stocks dipped on Monday, weighed down by Apple, as world equity markets fell with oil prices, while the U.S. dollar recovered from a near seven-month low against the euro.