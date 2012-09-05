Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
HEATHROW AND NHS DOMINATE RESHUFFLE
Expansion at Heathrow and the future of the NHS were the top
subjects of debate in the wake of David Cameron's first cabinet
shake-up.
HACKERS PUBLISH APPLE USERS' DATA
Hackers have caused embarrassment for Apple by publishing a
trove of sensitive customer information online.
BUSINESS OPPOSES QUOTA OF WOMEN DIRECTORS
Business leaders urged the government to stand firm against
the European Commission's plan to legislate quotas of women on
boards.
MONEY MARKET FUNDS LOOK TO PASS ON LOSSES
Investors in the 1.1 trillion euro ($1.38 trillion) European
money market fund industry are facing losses as big managers
prpeare to pass on the impact of negative short-term interest
rates.
MEGAFON PLANS LONDON IPO TO RAISE $4 BLN
One of Russia's major mobile phone companies is planning a
$20 billion flotation in London and Moscow.
BRUSSELS OPENS PROBE INTO GAZPROM
The European Commission has opened a formal investigation
into suspected market abuses by Gazprom.
EU SET TO APPROVE UK MOBILE WALLET SYSTEM
Britain's largest mobile phone payment platform is set to be
granted unconditional EU approval despite objections by rivals
such as Google.
MADRID PLANS TO INJECT BANKIA WITH DEBT
Spain is planning to provide 4.5 billion euros ($5.65
billion) in stopgap rescue money to Bankia by
injecting it with Spanish government debt.
SHELL WOES DETER OTHERS FROM US ARCTIC
Royal Dutch Shell's regulatory problems in the U.S.
Arctic are deterring other energy groups with licences in the
U.S.' northern oceans.
SANTANDER LAUNCHES $4 BLN MEXICAN IPO
Spanish bank Santander plans to raise up to 3.4
billion euros ($4.3 billion) through the stock market listing of
a quarter of its Mexican unit.
DEUTSCHE CUTS EQUITIES SALES STAFF IN ASIA
Deutsche Bank cut 10 percent of its Asian
equities sales and trading staff on Tuesday.