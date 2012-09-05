Financial Times

Headlines

ECB HOLDS BACK FROM BOND YIELD CAP -

NOKIA SHARES FALL DESPITE NEW PHONES -

SECRET SERVICE RECRUITS HELP FOR BOND GADGETS -

AG BARR SPRINGS BID FOR BRITVIC -

CHINA LIFTS BAR ON SECURITISATION SALES -

CITIGROUP SAILS INTO EUROPEAN BANK WATERS -

LLOYDS TARGETED IN NEW MIS-SELLING SWOOP -

GOLDMAN BOOSTS PRIVATE LOANS TO WEALTHY -

HEATHROW EXPANSION DECISION SHELVED -

EMIRATES SET TO UNVEIL QANTAS PARTNERSHIP -

Overview

ECB HOLDS BACK FROM BOND YIELD CAP

The ECB will refrain from publishing any formal cap on bond yields when it announces a new plan to buy distressed euro zone sovereign debt.

NOKIA SHARES FALL DESPITE NEW PHONES

Nokia launched its new smartphone on Wednesday, but failed to excite investors as share prices fell again.

SECRET SERVICE RECRUITS HELP FOR BOND GADGETS

MI5 is appealing to small and medium-sized technology companies to help provide the gizmos for covert operations.

AG BARR SPRINGS BID FOR BRITVIC

AG Barr, maker of Scotland's Irn-Bru, has launched an audacious bid for Britvic.

CHINA LIFTS BAR ON SECURITISATION SALES

China Development Bank will sell $1.6 billion in asset-backed securities this week, the country's biggest securitisation deal.

CITIGROUP SAILS INTO EUROPEAN BANK WATERS

Citigroup is launching a commodity trade finance business to capitalize on a market gap.

LLOYDS TARGETED IN NEW MIS-SELLING SWOOP

Lloyds Banking Group is under investigation by the FSA as part of a crackdown on incentives that encourage the mis-selling of products.

GOLDMAN BOOSTS PRIVATE LOANS TO WEALTHY

Goldman Sachs is upping its lending to wealthy individuals with a host of new loan products and credit offerings.

HEATHROW EXPANSION DECISION SHELVED

A decision on whether to expand Heathrow airport has been shelved until beyond the 2015 election.

EMIRATES SET TO UNVEIL QANTAS PARTNERSHIP

Emirates Airline is set to announce plans on Thursday for a far-reaching partnership with Qantas.