Financial Times
INVESTORS FLEE TO SAFE HAVENS
An inadequate handling of the debt crisis in Spain and Italy
has investors fleeing to safe havens, including US, UK, and
German government bonds.
MALAYSIA FUND NEARS BATTERSEA DEAL
Malaysian pension fund Employees Provident Fund is in the
final stages of talks to acquire Battersea power station for 375
million pounds.
BT PENSION SCHEME BUYS STAKE IN THAMES WATER
BT Pension Scheme is set to buy a 13 percent stake in London
water supplier Thames Water, though terms of the deal were
undisclosed.
SFO FACES THREAT OF CHALLENGE ON WEAVERING CASE
The Serious Fraud Office could face a legal challenge if it
does not reopen an investigation into the failure of hedge fund
Weavering Capital. Investors told the SFO their decision to drop
the case is of great concern.
PRESSURE ON SPANISH GOVERNMENT TO PROBE BANKIA'S COLLAPSE
The Spanish government is under pressure from public
officials, including the finance minister, to investigate the
collapse of Bankia amid public anger over directors' severance
pay.
TRADE CREDIT INSURERS HALT COVER FOR EXPORTS TO GREECE
Trade credit insurers Euler Hermes and Coface have stopped
providing cover for exporters to Greece, on concern that
companies there will be unable to pay their bills.
GRAFF DIAMONDS PULLS HONG KONG IPO
Graff Diamonds has pulled plans to list on the Hong Kong
market, after receiving orders for half its $1 billion offering,
a spokeswoman for the company said.
TRANSPARENCY ON BANKS' TREASURY UNITS URGED
Ratings agencies and bank analysts urge international banks
to improve their disclosure of their treasury unit investments,
important revenue drivers for the banks.