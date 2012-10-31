Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
SHOCKED UBS STAFF TAKE TO TWITTER
UBS on Tuesday confirmed plans to cut 10,000 jobs
as part of a radical restructuring to slim down its investment
banking division.
US HURRICANE LEAVES TRAIL OF DEVASTATION
Businesses and residents across the northeast U.S. face
billions of dollars of losses and days of disruption after
Hurricane Sandy swept through the region.
HESELTINE WANTS BUSINESS CASH IN LOCAL HANDS
Britain's growth strategy of tax cuts and deregulation will
not provide a fast track to economic prosperity and needs to be
completely reassessed, according to a government review.
FIAT REVAMP TO AVOID 'CARMAGEDDON'
Sergio Marchionne has outlined a strategy for Fiat
to survive a European "Carmageddon" by focusing on export
markets rather than closing plants.
BP RAISES DIVIDEND AFTER RUSSIAN DEAL
BP has increased its dividend payouts in a signal to
investors of its greater optimism that it is finally bouncing
back from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.
DISNEY FINDS THE FORCE
Mickey Mouse has forged an unlikely alliance with Darth
Vader after Walt Disney agreed a $4 billion deal to
acquire Lucasfilm, the company behind the Star Wars films.
HALDANE OCCUPIES A STRANGE PLATFORM
A top BoE official has said the Occupy movement was right to
attack the global financial system, in a speech to about 500
protesters, students and financiers in London.