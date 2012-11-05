Financial Times
POST-SANDY REBUILDING BOOST FOR ECONOMY
The storm that ravaged the north-east coast of the United
States last week will hit economic growth in the final quarter
of 2012 but will boost it in the first half of 2013, company
executives and economists say.
HMRC TO FACE MPS OVER MULTINATIONALS' TAX
When Britain's top Revenue officials appear before MPs on
Monday to discuss their latest accounts, they are likely to come
under renewed pressure over the tax affairs of some of the
highest profile multinationals operating in Britain.
BOFA MOVES CLOSER TO PAYOUT
Bank of America has moved closer to returning
capital to shareholders after last week unexpectedly reaching
new international capital standards.
KCELL SET TO PURSUE LISTING IN LONDON
Kcell, the largest mobile operator in Kazakhstan, plans to
list about a quarter of its equity for up to 500 million pounds.
Preparations have been concluded, according to sources familiar
with the process.
COMET CREDITORS INCLUDE OWNER
OpCapita, the private investment firm that acquired Comet
for 2 pounds less than a year ago, will be among the first in
line for an estimated 60 million pounds that could be recovered
from the electricals retailer that collapsed into administration
last week.
BUYERS STAY AWAY FROM CANTON FAIR
Weak global demand for Chinese exports was on display at
China's largest industrial bazaar where suppliers of everything
from electronics to Christmas decorations said both the number
of buyers and orders were 10 per cent lower than the previous
fair in the spring.
OFFSHORE WIND TURBINE ORDERS GRIND TO HALT
Orders for offshore wind turbines have come to an abrupt
halt in the UK, in what some industry figures say is the first
clear sign of a long-feared slowdown in renewable energy
investment.
STUDENT HOUSING IS TOP PROPERTY ASSET
Student housing has emerged as the best-performing asset in
the US and UK property markets, according to figures published
on Monday that show the sector generating double-digit returns
on the back of strong rental growth.
LONDON HOTELS FACE POST-GAMES HANGOVER
London's hotel occupancy is projected to drop by nearly four
percentage points to 77 per cent in 2013, the lowest occupancy
rate since 2005, according to research by PwC, as business
travel weakens.