Feb 19 Headlines
Stake sale marks latest twist in Bumi saga
Edmond de Rothschild to set up in London
Violence breaks out at South African mine
Amazon fires German security firm
Carlsberg hit by slowing demand
APN News chief and chairman resign
EU regulators step up pressure on Google
Dublin faces suits over IBRC liquidation
Heathrow chief is open to westward move
Cameron urges India to remove barriers
Vestas investors demand audit probe
Overview
Rosan Roselani's move to sell his stake in Bumi Plc
has thrown Nat Rothschild's careful calculations into
disarray and sharply reduced his chances of winning the battle
for control of Bumi.
Private banking group Edmond de Rothschild is establishing a
merchant banking business in London which is set to begin
operations this spring.
Security guards at a mine operated by Anglo American
Platinum fired rubber bullets to end a confrontation
between union members during which 12 people were wounded.
Amazon.com Inc fired a security firm in Germany
that a television documentary linked to the country's far-right,
in a move to curtail a growing public relations disaster over
alleged mistreatment of foreign temporary workers.
Carlsberg gave out cautious guidance for this
year and dropped its medium-term regional profit targets after
sales growth in its key Russian market stalled.
APN News and Media's chief executive and chairman
have stepped down after the company's two largest shareholders
balked at plans for a deeply discounted rights issue to pay down
debt.
Google could be sanctioned by European regulators
before this summer unless it radically changes its controversial
privacy policies.
Ireland could end up facing a raft of lawsuits and a
possible constitutional challenge as a result of its decision to
liquidate one of its failed banks under a deal to restructure 28
billion euros in bank debts.
Heathrow Airport's chief executive is open to shifting the
airport westward to add runways without significantly increasing
noise pollution.
David Cameron urged India to dismantle trade barriers in
banking and insurance in return for Britain making it easier for
Indian business leaders and students to come to the UK.
Investors calling for an independent inquiry into Vestas
Wind Systems are accusing the company of using an
accounting change to boost 2010 revenue and so avoiding the need
for a profit warning.