Feb 21 Headlines

Fed doubtful on open-ended QE3 policy

Pound falls as King seeks more QE

RSA under attack over dividend cut

Deficit vow in doubt after 4G auction

Pryce faces retrial after jury discharged

Gill steps down as Man Utd chief

Hurdles in way of further BAE/EADS tie-up effort

NY Times to sell Boston Globe newspaper

Chesapeake review clears McClendon

AB InBev delays suit over Modelo deal

Mining's new guard focuses on returns

FSA denies it was slow on Libor scandal

Bumi rivals prepare for presidential battle

Sony bets on new PlayStation for recovery

China jobs freeze as Apple cuts orders

Overview

Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's January meeting show "many" officials are concerned about the costs and risks of further asset purchases.

The pound slid against the dollar and the euro after minutes of the Bank of England's last meeting showed Governor Mervyn King had wanted to inject more money into the economy.

Top shareholders in RSA Insurance Group attacked the company for cutting its dividend payout by a third, warning the move raised questions about Simon Lee's position as chief executive.

David Cameron's vow that the coalition is cutting Britain's budget deficit is in doubt after the 4G auction raised 1.2 billion pounds less than predicted.

The jury trying the case of Vicky Pryce, former wife of British minister Chris Huhne, was discharged under circumstances that will raise wider questions about the jury system.

David Gill has stepped down as chief executive of Manchester United after ten years at the helm.

Tom Enders has not given up on the idea of combining EADS with BAE Systems but big hurdles could dissuade him from embarking on a second attempt to do a deal between the two companies.

The New York Times Co on Wednesday said it would put its Boston Globe newspaper and related New England media properties on the block, as it focuses solely on its flagship newspaper.

Chesapeake Energy's outgoing Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon has been cleared of "intentional misconduct" in his personal finances by the company's board following a 10-month long investigation.

Anheuser-Busch InBev reached a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice to delay litigation and engage in discussions involving its $20 billion acquisition of Grupo Modelo.

The new breed of chief executives taking over at the four London-listed groups that dominate the mining industry are likely to have more modest ambitions than their predecessors.

The Financial Services Authority has challenged accusations that it was slow to launch an investigation into Libor manipulation and failed to pick up warning signs about rate-rigging.

The battle between financier Nat Rothschild and Bumi Plc's board will come to a head on Thursday, when shareholders must vote to back either Rothschild or the board over their different plans to sever ties with the Bakrie family.

Sony Corp unveiled its next generation PlayStation 4 on Wednesday as it seeks to wrest leadership in the video gaming market from Microsoft's Xbox.

Foxconn has frozen recruitment across most of its factories in China as it slows production of Apple Inc's iPhone 5.